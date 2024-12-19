Hurry! Save up to $725 on Serta mattresses ahead of the holidays

With so many Christmas deals live this week, there's never been a better time to shop for a bed featured in our best mattress guide. One of our favorite sales this week comes from Serta.

For a limited time, Serta is taking up to $725 off select mattresses and bases. The sale includes the Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro, iComfort mattress, Perfect Sleeper, and more. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Serta promo codes).

Serta is taking up to $725 off select mattresses and bases. The sale includes popular beds like the iComfort mattress, Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro, and more. After discount, the iComfort starts from $774, the Perfect Sleeper from $499, and bases start from $999.

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

Meanwhile, the Serta Perfect Sleeper Pro is on sale from $1,274. It features Serta's five zone design, which improves spinal alignment. It's also made with 100% naturally-derived latex foam and responsive coils. It's now up to $625 off.