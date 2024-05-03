Helix's Memorial Day mattress sale is live — here's my top pick for side sleepers

As a sleep writer I know that side sleepers need a mattress that cushions the shoulder and hips to reduce uncomfortable aches in the morning. This superior pressure relief is just what the Helix Midnight Luxe is known for and right now is the best time to buy. Helix is offering 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, taking a queen down to $1,780.40, and you'll even get two free pillows thrown in for free as well.

On a tighter budget? The Helix Midnight mattress – that's the original, not the Luxe – is also on a Memorial Day special. This is our favorite budget bed for side sleepers, and there's 25% off plus two free pillows when you buy the Midnight Original mattress at Helix Sleep.

The Midnight Luxe ranks highly in our official guide to this year's best mattresses for all budgets, taking the top spot for side sleepers; it earned high scores from our lead tester for pressure relief and cooling. I doubt the discount will increase the closer we get to the Memorial Day mattress sales, so here's why I think this Helix Midnight Luxe deal is the best choice for side sleepers right now...

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was: from $1,373.80

Now: from $1,030.30

Saving: up to $718.50 at Helix (plus two free pillows) Summary: The cushioned pressure relief of the Helix Midnight Luxe makes it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, while the supportive core will suit back sleepers who prefer a softer surface. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we were impressed with how this plush mattress could keep side sleepers in a comfortable and healthy position throughout the night. While the Midnight Luxe does a good job at keeping temperatures even, very hot sleepers might prefer to upgrade to the GlacioTex Cooling cover. Back sleepers can also add an upgrade to suit their preferred sleep position – the ErgoAlign layer adds dense support to the lumbar region to reduce back pain. Price history: The evergreen Helix mattress sale takes 20% off the mattress, and you'll get two free pillows with your purchase. This discount does get bumped up from time to time, but last Black Friday we only saw it raised to 25% off, so this 30% deal is exceptionally good. A queen will cost you $1,780.40 and you'll still get the free pillows bundled with your purchase. Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free delivery

What mattress firmness is best for side sleepers?

Side sleepers should look for a soft to medium-firm mattress with ample cushioning to provide pressure relief at the hips and shoulders, where the most weight presses against the bed. The Helix Midnight Luxe delivers this in spades, with a plush feel that's balanced by a supportive core.

Not a side sleeper? You don't have to miss out on this epic Helix sale. We rate the Dusk Luxe as the best mattress for stomach sleepers, and it's also great for back sleepers who prefer a firmer feel.

There's plenty more to explore in the Helix sale too, including the new Helix Plus range of mattresses for heavy people. There's also 30% off the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress (learn more with our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review).