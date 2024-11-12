Helix's Black Friday mattress sale is live — my top pick for side sleepers is 27% off

I'm a mattress writer and I know the medium feel and pressure relieving foams make the Helix Midnight mattress a dream for side sleepers. And right now you can save 27% at Helix with our exclusive code TOMS27 — that brings a queen Helix Midnight down to just $972.36 (was $1,332). Plus, Helix will throw in a free pillow bundle worth $150 with every mattress purchase.

In our best mattress guide you'll find beds for all sleepers and budgets, but the Helix Midnight is my top pick for side sleepers. The Midnight is one of Helix Sleep's core range of beds and this hybrid isn’t one to miss out on, especially as it offers exceptional comfort at an accessible price point.

The standard Helix mattress Black Friday deal gets you 25% off, but use our exclusive discount code TOMS27 at checkout to save a whopping 27% on all mattresses. Let’s take a closer look at the Helix Midnight and why it's one of my Black Friday mattress deals top picks.

Helix Midnight Mattress

Was from: $932

Now from: $680.36

Saving: Up to $1,264.36 at Helix Sleep with code TOMS27 Summary: The Helix Midnight is a great mattress for side sleepers thanks to its layers of cradling memory foam that offer deep pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. It’s also a good choice for back sleepers who will appreciate the sturdy lumbar support. This is one of the best hybrid mattresses around for anyone craving the sink-in softness of memory foam but needing the responsive support you get from innerspring coils. During our Helix Midnight mattress review we also praised the temperature regulation, as the breathable knit cover maintains a neutral feel overnight. A strong all-rounder, and while it's just outclassed by the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, the Midnight original is my value for money pick. Price history: Helix mattress sales are held throughout the year and typically range from 20% to 30%, with the best savings reserved for major sales events. Helix is also well known for throwing in a free gift and this is usually two free pillows or a bedding bundle. This year, the Helix Black Friday sales are among the best we’ve ever seen, with our exclusive TOMS27 discount code snagging you 27% off all mattresses. That means you can get a Helix Midnight in queen size for only $972.36 plus two free pillows worth $150. When this is over, we expect Helix to revert to its usual 20% off sale, so don't hang around to buy. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

Looking for something more luxurious? Try this deal instead…