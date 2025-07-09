The DreamCloud mattress we tested and loved drops to $549 for a queen in epic Prime Day deal

The DreamCloud is a luxury hybrid mattress that appeals to both your pocket and your sleep needs. Right now, you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for $549 at Amazon in an epic Prime Day deal.

The DreamCloud mattress is not only one of the best mattresses you'll find online, it's also one of the best value for money. This Prime Day sleep deal means you'll can save up to $186 off of the usual sale price.

My team of mattress testers and I have been scouting Amazon Prime Day mattress deals all morning and we're yet to find a deal that tops this one. Here's why now is THE time to buy the DreamCloud mattress at Amazon...

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: twin was $419 now $319 at Amazon

The 12" DreamCloud mattress is one of the best hybrid mattress you can buy, offering outstanding quality and comfort for its low price point. We rate it an 8 out of 10 for firmness and found it suits all sleep positions (though side sleepers benefit from a break-in period.) After a 17% discount on the usual sale price, a queen is $549 (was $665) for Prime members. It's worth noting that this is the previous generation model, but it's still an outstanding bed that's well worth buying at this price. DreamCloud's forever warranty and one-year sleep trial still apply and Amazon will deliver your new mattress for free. For reference, a queen is $699 at DreamCloud. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 1,000+ reviews)

Why do we love the DreamCloud mattress?

The main reason we love the DreamCloud mattress is because it's as luxurious as it is affordable, offering budget shoppers great value for money, support and comfort. That's why it's one of our top luxury mattress picks.

We enrolled various sleepers to test this mattress. We found it latched on the firmer side of medium-firm. While heavier sleepers were most comfortable regardless of their sleep position, lighter-weight sleepers, particularly those who lay on their side through the night, weren't immediately comfortable. It took them a few nights of sleeping on the mattress for it soften and give more cushioning along pressure points.

With limited climate control tech besides a breathable cashmere-blend cover, the DreamCloud doesn't quite make our best cooling mattress guide, which means that very hot sleepers should head towards cooler hybrids such as the Bear Elite mattress. However, our tester was pleasantly surprised that the DreamCloud kept them cool and comfortable through the night.

