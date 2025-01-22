Can you get a good cheap mattress under $100 for a queen? I'm a sleep writer — here’s my take

As a mattress tester and sleep writer, I know you don't have to spend a small fortune on a good-quality mattress. But while there are a lot of great affordable mattresses under $500 for a queen size, some brands go a step further and offer queen mattresses for under $100. But does this super low price mean these beds aren't worth buying?

Our entries in this year's best mattress guide span a wide range of budgets, but none offer a queen bed under $100. In fact, our criteria for entries in our top budget picks in this year's best cheap mattress guide is that they must be under $500 for a queen, as you're less likely to find a queen under $100.

With the upcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales arriving soon, you're sure to find some bargains. But do good cheap mattresses under $100 for a queen really exist? I take a look at what makes a good cheap mattress, how much you should typically spend on a queen, and whether a queen under $100 is worth buying.

What makes a good cheap mattress?

As a sleep writer, I know that cheap mattresses aren’t just for people on a tight budget . Most of the time, good cheap mattresses all have five key features: a warranty of at least 10 years; CertiPUR-US- certified foam; a minimum height of 10"; a reputable brand name; and a trial period of at least 30 nights.

The best mattresses in a box (if not all) will have a sleep trial, as buying a bed online means you won't have to opportunity to try before you buy as you would when buying in store. 30 nights is the minimum, as sleepers don't tend to know whether a bed is right for them until they've slept on t for at least four weeks.



As for the warranty,10 years is usually the minimum length a warranty should be, as mattresses should be replaced every 10 years on average. Height-wise, 10" is usually the minimum recommended depth when picking the right mattress height.

However, there are exceptions. While a good brand name can indicate good quality, there are plenty of mattresses that can offer comfort and support without a big name attached. Just make sure they have the other key features.

Also, if you're planning on buying a mattress that won't be used that often, such as a guest room bed or a mattress for growing children, then a height between 8" or 9" is fine. In fact, many more expensive mattresses are under 10". Just make sure to stick to 8" and above.

As for sleep trials, some retailers and brands (such as Walmart, Amazon, and Linenspa) only offer 30-day or 90-day returns rather than an official sleep trial. While this isn't ideal, you'll still be able to return your mattress as long as it fits a certain criteria. I always suggest reading the return policy closely.

The only feature I strongly advise always looking for is the CertiPUR-US- certified foam (if, of course, the mattress contains foam). This certification ensures the foam in the mattress meet certain safety and environmental standards — there's really no excuse for any mattress not to have one.

How much does a typical queen mattress cost?

When buying a mattress online, the average price of a boxed queen is $1,000 and under. The average price for a boxed mattress with an all-foam design is slightly less, with most of the best memory foam mattresses costing around $989 for a queen.

On the other hand, the average price of an affordable mattress in a queen size is $349, a significant price difference. While this is relatively budget-friendly, it's till almost $250 more than a mattress under $100.

Can you get a good cheap mattress under $100 for a queen?

No, you're very unlikely to get a good cheap queen mattress for under $100. Why? Because the majority of queen mattresses under $100 are too thin to support most adult sleepers, lack certain key features, and don't have the reviews to back it up.



I'll get right to the point: a queen mattress under $100 is likely to be of low quality. A quick search for a queen mattress under $100 on Amazon will give you a page full of wafer-thin beds that are only an inch or two thicker than the best mattress toppers. In fact, the only mattress under $100 that may be worth buying for a low amount of usage (such as guest beds) are all twin sizes.

That's not to say that there absolutely no queen mattresses under $100 that are lower than 8". There are some queen mattresses that are a decent thickness (some even as high as 12") but these are from relatively little-known brands and don't have many customer reviews or ratings. When buying a queen mattress under $100 that does tick a lot of boxes, I recommend consulting our guide on how to buy a budget mattress and get it right.

How much should I spend on a cheap queen mattress?

(Image credit: Future)

We define a cheap mattress as any bed that's regularly sold for under $500 for a queen, with the average price of a good-quality budget queen size under $400 and above $200. If you're looking for a budget bed, we suggest paying as much as your budget allows, as you're sleep is worth investing in.



My advice? Aim to spend at least $200. However, there are plenty of good-quality cheap mattresses out there that are regularly sold for under $400 thanks to regular mattress sales, eliminating the need to buy above the average cheap mattress price of $350 for a queen.