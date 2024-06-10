Cheap mattresses aren’t just for people on a tight budget — why I’d buy one

Cheap mattresses are perfect for those on a tight budget, but there's more to inexpensive beds than affordable price tags. As a sleep writer, I know that pricey beds may offer luxury, cutting-edge features, but cheap mattresses offer some fantastic benefits, too.

In fact, the best mattress for you may not cost any more than $300 — especially if you don't need an extravagant bed with all the fancy trimmings. That's why I've rounded five compelling reasons to buy cheap mattresses outside of the low price.

I've also included some of my favorite tips when bargain hunting, including how to choose the best cheap mattress for your sleep style. Plus, I've rounded up three of the best cheap mattresses to buy in this month's mattress sales.

What is a cheap mattress?

The best cheap mattresses come at an affordable price thanks to a combination of low MSRPs and regular mattress sales, so you won't pay over $500 for a queen size. Most cheap mattresses are rolled up and delivered to your doorstep in a box, and often have a body-hugging memory foam design.

5 reasons why I'd buy a cheap mattress

1. The best cheap mattresses come with generous extras

A lot of cheap mattress brands offer the same great extras, such as free shipping and returns, as the more expensive mattress brands, which means you get some generous benefits. For example, most cheap mattresses will come with a 10-year warranty, which is a standard extra in the mattress world and a good indicator of how long the mattress is likely to last.

A lot of cheap mattress brands will also offer a sleep trial of at least 100 nights (the average trial length), with some offering a sleep trial that's even longer. These trials will allow you to test out the mattress for a few months before deciding if you're happy with the purchase.

2. Cheap mattresses make excellent guest beds

If you need a bed to accommodate unexpected guests, then a cheap mattress can help. Pricier mattresses, such as the best luxury mattresses and the best smart beds, need to be used everyday to get your money's worth, but the best cheaper mattresses are still excellent value whether they're used everyday or not.

3. Cheap mattresses come in different designs

Gone are the days when budget beds only came in a cheap innerspring design. Now, cheap mattresses come in an array of designs, from memory foam to hybrid. In fact, some of the best memory foam mattresses are in the budget price tier, as all-foam beds are less expensive to make than hybrids.

However, you can still get the best hybrid mattresses for a low price, with budget sleep brands Linenspa and Zinus producing budget-friendly hybrids.

4. Cheap mattresses are a great choice if you're unsure of your sleep needs

There's nothing worse than splurging on a luxury bed with deluxe features, only to discover that the features are unnecessary and the bed isn't right for your sleep position or build. While a lot of premium mattress brands offer sleep trials, some charge an extra fee for returns, meaning you'll end up paying more money.

With a cheap mattress, you won't feel cheated if you decide that the mattress isn't right for you. A lot of cheap mattresses come with the basics, allowing you to customize with the best mattress topper if you feel the bed needs some cooling features or a bit more cushioning.

5. Cheap mattresses are great for growing kids

If you're child needs a mattress that's going to endure little heavy-duty use or will need to be replaced within a couple of years, then you'll need the best cheap mattress. Budget beds are prefect for growing kids who will outgrow their mattress quickly, as there's no point spending a fortune on a mattress that will need replacing soon. Plus, as most budget mattress have a memory foam build, kids will appreciate the soft, all-foam feel thanks to being of a lighter weight.

How to choose the best cheap mattress

Firstly, while you'll find some good quality mattresses for under $400 on Amazon, we always recommend buying a cheap mattress directly from the brand or mattress retailer such as Mattress Firm. This is because it can be tricky to know what benefits are included when buying a mattress from Amazon.

For example, many brands explicitly state that their mattresses come with a sleep trial and warranty, but these extras many not be included if you buy the brand's mattresses from Amazon.

Next, you need to make sure the mattress has a at least a 10-year warranty, a height of at least 10 inches, and a CertiPUR-US certification that verifies the mattress meets certain safety and environmental standards.

Last but not least, make sure the bed suits your sleep style. Here's how to choose a mattress that will support your preferred sleep position and body type:

Side sleepers will need something to cushion joints and relieve pressure in their shoulders and hips. Go for the best mattress for side sleepers that has firmness rating between 5 and 7 (medium to medium firm).

will need something to cushion joints and relieve pressure in their shoulders and hips. Go for the best mattress for side sleepers that has firmness rating between 5 and 7 (medium to medium firm). Back sleepers need a medium-firm mattress to support their hips and provide pressure relief to their back.

need a medium-firm mattress to support their hips and provide pressure relief to their back. Stomach sleepers ( and those who weigh over 230lbs) need something medium-firm to firm so their hips are supported and their spine is healthily aligned to avoid lower back pain.

( need something medium-firm to firm so their hips are supported and their spine is healthily aligned to avoid lower back pain. Hot sleepers should also look for budget mattress with cooling features, such as springs or coils, a breathable cover, and gel foam.

Top 3 cheap mattresses to buy today

1. 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress:from $299 $249 at Zinus

Our testers for the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review loved the pressure relief this budget all-foam bed offered, and you can get a queen size for as low as $399 (was $499). Extras include a 10-year warranty, 100-night trial, and free shipping.