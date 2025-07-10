I track sleep deals for a living and I've found the cheapest organic mattress on sale this Prime Day

I've been writing about mattresses for nearly four years, and that means I know a good deal when I see one. So let me lay this out straight: if you're after the cheapest organic mattress today, you won't get better than the Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid from $298 at Walmart.

Organic mattresses don't come cheap and while you might expect Prime Day sleep deals to deliver some bargains, don't hold your breath. You won't find many of the best organic mattresses on Amazon, and even if you scout about the leading mattress brands you won't find a lower price than on the Allswell Organic.

Allswell's beds might not have the premium materials or features you'll find in the best mattresses on the market, but they perform well for their price points and you'll find the standard Allswell Mattress ranking highly in our best cheap mattress guide.

Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress: twin XL was $577 now $298 at Walmart

I doubt you'll see an organic mattress any cheaper than this, and I don't think you'll see this one for very long, either. This clearance sale drops the price of the Allswell Organic mattress in twin XL, queen and Cal king sizes, and if it's a queen you're after it'll cost you just $558 (was $628). It's made with organic cotton, wool and latex, plus coils made from 98% recycled steel and it's assembled by hand in California. There's no sleep trial as such but you'll get free 90-day returns and free shipping. User score: ★★★★½ (100+ reviews)

Is the Allswell Organic worth buying?

Because organic materials are more expensive than the foams and fabrics you'll find in other beds, I expect organic mattresses to come in at premium price points. And to put it bluntly, even at MSRP the Allswell Organic Hybrid seems suspiciously cheap compared with other affordable beds.

When you look at the most affordable option in our best organic mattress guide, the Nolah Natural 11 mattress you'll see currently starts at $974 for a twin, which is more than you'll pay for the Allswell in a Cal king size. And looking at a cheaper option, the Avocado Eco Organic, that's currently available from $679 for a twin.

So if you plump for the Allswell, will you be lumbering yourself with a bad organic mattress? I don't think so. Just to be clear, I don't think you'll get the same build quality from the Allswell that you'll find in the Nolah or Avocado; I researched this mattress last year and came to the conclusion that it does look a little cheap and its construction will be more basic than more premium organic beds.

However its eco-credentials and mattress certifications are sound: it's made with GOTS certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS certified organic latex, and its individually wrapped coils are made from 98% recycled steel.

The Allswell features a Euro top consisting of a thick latex layer topped with wool, and the feel is rated as medium; I'd actually expect it to be more like medium-firm, and I'd predict that this mattress would suit average-weight sleepers in all sleep styles. Lighter side sleepers probably won't get enough cushioning, and heavier sleepers might not get enough support.

So should you buy it? I think if you're set on finding a cheap mattress and you'd like it to be organic, this is worth your money. But if you're investing in an organic mattress to sleep on every night, I'd hold out for a deal on a more premium option because ultimately you'll win in terms of comfort, support and longevity.