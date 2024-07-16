Amazon's top-selling mattress gets a Prime Day price cut, but is it worth it? I've tested this bed — here's my take

The the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is Amazon's best-selling mattress and I've just spent the last two weeks sleeping on it. In today's Prime Day deals you can save up to 20% on the Zinus Green Tea Mattress at Amazon , but is it actually worth the money? Short answer: yes it is, especially if you like to sleep on your side.

As a mattress tester and sleep writer I know that the best mattress for you has to suit both your sleep style and your budget. And at just $303.20 for a king size in today's Prime Day mattress deals, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress definitely fits the budget brief. But how does it perform for the price?

Read on to find out why I rate it as an excellent budget memory foam mattress, and why it's now my top Prime Day deals pick this year, based on hands-on experience...

What is Amazon's best-selling mattress?

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested for smaller budgets. It has a medium feel thanks to sink-in foams, with good pressure relief for the low price earning it a spot in our top Amazon mattress guide too.

The build is relatively simple and consists of just three foam layers, but the addition of a green tea infusion does add some unique interest to the bed – even if it probably doesn't contribute much to the overall performance.

A medium feel means this bed is best for side sleepers, with the top layer of memory foam providing contoured cushioning that relieves pressure at the shoulders and hips. Slow moving foams also enhance motion isolation, so this is a good choice for bed sharers. However, while the sink-in feel can be soothing, stomach sleepers should look for something firmer.

Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: king size was $379 now $303.20 at Amazon

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is up to 20% off in today's Prime Day sale, with the best deal reducing a king to $303 (was $379). And even though the queen isn't technically reduced, the $219.98 price is still cheap. Shop on Amazon and you'll get a 10-year warranty and a 100-day returns period, but no mattress trial. If you want to test the bed before buying, head to Mattress Firm and use the code PRIMETIME to save 60% on the Zinus Mattress. It's slightly more expensive but you do get a 120-night trial.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress: Design & build

The Zinus Memory Foam Mattress is an all-foam bed with a relatively simple design. There are three foam layers, starting with a layer of comfort memory foam, followed by a supportive transition layer, and finished with a durable base foam. The top two layers are infused with green tea for added freshness, which sounds nice, but in reality makes little difference to the feel.

In my experience, unboxing was easy with clear instructions ensuring the mattress was on my bed frame in no time at all. Inflation did, unfortunately, take a little longer, with Zinus recommending waiting 72 hours before using the bed. However, after roughly 24 hours the mattress did look full. And the initial mattress off-gassing smell passed quickly, especially with the window open.

As a budget mattress, I wasn't expecting much from the design. But while the Zinus can't compare to the best luxury mattresses, the cover is soft to the touch and inviting. The dense foams also feel relatively durable, although I expect some sinking with repeated use.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: What it's like to sleep on

My initial impression of the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress was one of cloud-like comfort. The foams feel dense but soft – I'd rate it around 5.5-6.5 out of 10, with 10 being ultra firm – allowing me to sink into the bed rather than lying on top.

This medium feel cradles the body, molding to your shape to provide full-body pressure relief. The best mattresses for side sleepers all offer this cushioned relief, and the Zinus is definitely most comfortable when lying on your side. I have a tendency to roll onto my stomach in the night, and as a front sleeper, the Zinus lacks some much needed support. Back sleepers are also likely to find they need a firmer feel, but those with a particularly light build should appreciate the contoured support.

This softness is sumptuous when it's cradling your shoulder, but at the edge of the bed, it becomes a liability. There's a sinking feeling if you sit or lie at the sides. I never struggled to get in or out of bed, but if you have mobility issues you'll struggle to push off the mattress in the morning.

There are some other ups and downs to this marshmallow softness. The deep sink does have a habit of trapping warmth and hot sleepers are likely to find the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress uncomfortable during the summer. While I never woke up overheated, I did kick the covers off more than usual.

However, the slow moving foam offers excellent motion isolation, so if you share a bed, you should hardly feel your partner moving. As a fidgeter, this could make it awkward to change positions, but it did mean the other side of the bed was undisturbed even as I kept wriggling.

Should you buy the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress?

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has a sink-in comfort that's soothing and supportive for side sleepers. Still not convinced? After two weeks on the bed, here are my reasons you should buy the Zinus Green Tea Mattress at Amazon this Prime Day (and a few reasons not...)

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep on your side: Sink-in cushioning provides cradled pressure relief that's comfortable for side sleeper as well as back sleepers with a lighter build.

✅ You share a bed: The slow moving foams help trap motion, so if your partner tosses and turns, you shouldn't be woken up by their movements.

✅ You like to be 'hugged' by the bed: The Zinus offers a classic memory foam feel, with an embracing softness that molds itself to your shape while still providing dense support.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep warm: Close hugging foams have a tendency to trap heat, meaning the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress can get warm during the night. Hot sleepers should consider a more breathable bed – the Zinus Hybrid Mattress is up to 21% off at Amazon.

❌ You sleep on your stomach: I'm primarily a stomach sleeper and the sinking foams caused my hips to dip below my spine, leading to some aches and pains in the morning.

❌ You prioritize edge support: Sit on or push against the edge of the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress and you'll notice some sagging, which can make it hard for those with limited mobility to get out of bed.