Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals up to 75% off: 21 best deals on walking shoes, slip-ons and sandals
October Prime Day Skechers deals are officially here
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Amazon Prime Day is back! That's right, Prime Big Deal Days is here and it's basically like an extra Prime Day in October. There are hundreds of deals available, but I'm most excited about the Skechers deals by far — right now you can get up to 75% off Skechers sneakers, walking shoes and sandals.
One of my favorite deals is on the Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandal - Sublime on sale from $23. Whether you're wearing them on casual fall walks, around the house, or putting them away for next summer — this is a stellar deal with 64% off.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, stay tuned to our October Prime Day live blog.
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- Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $70 now from $20
- Go Walk Flex Sandal - Sublime (Women's): was $65 now from $23
- Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer (Men's): was $89 now from $31
- Nampa-Knotly Bungee Athletic Sr (Men's): was $73 now from $31
- Go Walk Joy Aurora Sneaker (Women's): was $67 now from $33
- Go Walk Flex Ultra Sneaker (Men's): was $39 now from $35
- Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now from $37
- Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now from $43
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $70
Skechers deals (Women's)
This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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These Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandals are a total steal with a discount of this size. They're perfect to enjoy the last of the warm fall weather, especially paired with socks. These will be great to put away for next summer, too.
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Simple, easy to style and easy to walk in! Featuring an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole, every step will feel easy and energetic in these shoes. Plus, if they ever get dirty, you can toss them straight in the washine machine.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.
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These Skechers sandals have seen significant discounts in certain sizes and colors, so grab a pair and put them away for next summer! These have a super soft Yoga Foam sole and unlike most sandals, stay securely on your feet thanks to their stretchy knit upper.
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
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A pretty knit upper and sock-like slip-in comfort — what more can you ask for from a pair of shoes? You can pick them up in chocolate brown or black, which is excellent for this season.
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If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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The ideal slip-in boot for fall — these have a super-soft and cosy chenille lining that feels extra luxurious this time of year. They come in a perfect color palette of muted shades of brown, black, navy and green.
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These slip-in Skechers look a LOT more expensive than they are, and you wouldn't know they are slip-in sneakers at all. A great option for any walking workouts, these have a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. Plus, you can save a few bucks in this current deal.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions.
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Heading back to work? These shoes are comfortable, stylish and well-suited to the workplace. They feature non-slip soles and electrical hazard protection. Discounts vary depending on the size you want, but $31 is a great starting price.
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Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price.
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Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $37 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
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These Skechers have the look of a pair of smart leather shoes, but are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days when you can't get off your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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