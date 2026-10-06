Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals up to 75% off: 21 best deals on walking shoes, slip-ons and sandals

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Amazon Prime Day is back! That's right, Prime Big Deal Days is here and it's basically like an extra Prime Day in October. There are hundreds of deals available, but I'm most excited about the Skechers deals by far — right now you can get up to 75% off Skechers sneakers, walking shoes and sandals.

One of my favorite deals is on the Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandal - Sublime on sale from $23. Whether you're wearing them on casual fall walks, around the house, or putting them away for next summer — this is a stellar deal with 64% off.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, stay tuned to our October Prime Day live blog.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Save 75% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandal - Sublime (Women's): was $65 now $23 at Amazon These Skechers Go Walk Flex Sandals are a total steal with a discount of this size. They're perfect to enjoy the last of the warm fall weather, especially paired with socks. These will be great to put away for next summer, too. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Joy Aurora Sneaker (Women's): was $67 now $33 at Amazon Simple, easy to style and easy to walk in! Featuring an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole, every step will feel easy and energetic in these shoes. Plus, if they ever get dirty, you can toss them straight in the washine machine. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $51 now $34 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Skechers Summits Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $37 at Amazon Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0-Livin' in This Sport Sandal (Women's): was $49 now $41 at Amazon These Skechers sandals have seen significant discounts in certain sizes and colors, so grab a pair and put them away for next summer! These have a super soft Yoga Foam sole and unlike most sandals, stay securely on your feet thanks to their stretchy knit upper. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $43 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Virtue Divinity (Women's): was $92 now $47 at Amazon A pretty knit upper and sock-like slip-in comfort — what more can you ask for from a pair of shoes? You can pick them up in chocolate brown or black, which is excellent for this season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Skechers Glide-Step Altus Hands Free Slip-Ins (Women's): was $89 now $69 at Amazon These slip-in Skechers look a LOT more expensive than they are, and you wouldn't know they are slip-in sneakers at all. A great option for any walking workouts, these have a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. Plus, you can save a few bucks in this current deal. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Save 65% Skechers Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer (Men's): was $89 now $31 at Amazon The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $51 now $34 at Amazon Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Sneaker (Men's): was $39 now $35 at Amazon Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps. Read more Read less ▼