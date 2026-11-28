Over the last two years I've been testing AR glasses, or display glasses to be more accurate. If you haven't worn a pair, at their most basic level these glasses include a secondary lens that projects a massive display on the glasses.

I've traveled, gamed, and just watched movies in bed with these glasses. My colleague Anthony Spadafora managed to combine all three when he spent a weekend in the world of GTA 6 using a pair of AR glasses. Trust me, it's totally immersive.

For the holiday season, many of the best smart glasses on sale, and now's the time to dip your toes in. I've found options ranging from budget-friendly specs to top-of-the-line glasses that even offer some spatial computing.

RayNeo AR glasses

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RayNeo is the king of budget-friendly AR glasses while still offering excellent features and comfortable fits. Even the new GT Max, the company's high-end glasses, are still priced well-below similar offerings from Xreal and Viture.

Save 22% RayNeo Air 4 Pro: was $299 now $233 at Amazon Of the glasses highlighted here, the Air 4 Pro are the oldest (not that old), but they still hold up offering a 201-inch display and HDR10, something no other AR specs have. It's one of the reasons I recommend it over even the new GT glasses. They do feel budget but at $233, that's not too bad. In our RayNeo Air 4 Pro review we praised the included light blocked, vivid picture quality and they fit well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 RayNeo GT: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The GT are RayNeo's newest budget option and they come with Dolby Vision. Like the Air 4 Pro they have an excellent display, comfortable fit and new steady/pinned modes for when you're traveling or sitting in one place for a while. They are a bit better than the Air 4 Pro, so it's up to you which one you think fits your style better. In my RayNeo GT review I found the GT has the best display among the $299 range display glasses. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($94) RayNeo GT Max: was $429 now $335 at Amazon RayNeo finally stepped into the high-end AR game with the GT Max and it shows with its huge 267-inch display, 59 degree field of view and native 3DoF support. They feel lighter thanks to the new prism optics and yet, they're still less expensive than other high-end models. These are a standout entry point for anyone looking to get into display glasses as we said in our RayNeo GT Max review. Read more Read less ▼

Xreal AR glasses

(Image credit: Future)

Xreal just dropped its XR Aura glasses which truly are a shrunk down version of a VR headset. But those glasses aren't on sale and they're aren't cheap at over $1,000. Fortunately, Xreal makes other excellent AR glasses that are on sale from stylish budget options to high-end versions.

Save $50 Xreal xbx a01+: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The oddly named xbx a01+ are Xreal's attempt at a budget-friendly pair of AR glasses. Sacrifices were made but these glasses are some of the only display specs that truly pass the pub test are actually stylish and fun to look at. That said, they're also lightweight, feature a bright 1600 nit display and can connect with most devices. As we said in our Xreal xbx ao1+ review, if you just want a simple pair of glasses that lets you play games and watch movies without straining your neck, the xbx have you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $130 Xreal 1 Pro+: was $699 now $569 at Amazon Xreal just refreshed its top of the line AR glasses in October with better brightness, new AI HDR enhanceer, 60 fps 2D-to-3D conversion and new modes depending on what you're viewing from reading to movies. Xreal also redesigned the nosepad to be more comfortable and ergonomic. If you haven't tried the refresh or want to go big, try the 1 Pro+. I was really impressed in my Xreal 1 Pro+ testing. Read more Read less ▼

Viture AR Glasses

(Image credit: Future)

If there's a rivalry in the world of AR glasses it's between Viture and Xreal. It's real back and forth between these two companies with neither one separating from the pack. Which means Viture makes great glasses that compete against the best of Xreal.

Viture Beast: was $549 now $489 at Amazon Out-of-the-box the Viture Beast give you some of the best picture quality we've seen with on-device tweaks and a separate software suite if you want. They're comfortable to wear and reliable performers. They're our top pick in our best of lists and as we said in our Viture Beast review, simply put these are the best money can buy right now. Read more Read less ▼

Viture Pro 2: $299 at Amazon No, the Viture Pro 2 aren't on sale but hands down these are my favorite budget-level AR glasses. They feature superior display tech, redesigned comfort and adjustability making them viable for more people. That's all coupled with a great 146-inch virtual screen that's super bright and sharp. Check out my Viture Pro 2 review for more details on the adjustability and design. Read more Read less ▼

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