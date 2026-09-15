Early Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals — up to 70% off walking shoes and sandals right now (including slip-ons)

Have you heard? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on the way October 6-7. That's right, Amazon's October Prime Day event is just around the corner, and that means lots more savings to take advantage of. Although October isn't here yet, there are already early Prime Day sales up for grabs curtesy of Amazon, and that includes discounts on Skechers.

The deal that most has my eye is the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker on sale from $117. We reviewed the Go Walk Workout Walker a few years back, and it still sits at the top of our list of the best Skechers. Now, this slip-in version comes in cool new colorways and has propulsive Ultra Flight cushioning and a comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon coupon codes.

Skechers deals

Save 70% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $24 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On-The-Go Flex Splendor (Women's): was $65 now $38 at Amazon It's your last chance this year to enjoy sandal weather, so make sure to snag this deal while there's still time. With flexible soles and Ultra Go cushioning, they're some of the most comfortable shoes out there, and the Taupe colorway is perfect for the season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $49 now $43 at Amazon For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Max Cushioning Endeavour (Men's): was $57 now $47 at Amazon With this much cushioning, it's hard to know if you'll be walking or gliding. You also get an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and supported! There are lots of colors to choose from, so get picking. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now $47 at Amazon These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe. Read more Read less ▼