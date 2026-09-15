Early Amazon Prime Day Skechers deals — up to 70% off walking shoes and sandals right now (including slip-ons)
Prime Big Deal Days is on the way, so check out the early Skechers deals you can shop now
Have you heard? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on the way October 6-7. That's right, Amazon's October Prime Day event is just around the corner, and that means lots more savings to take advantage of. Although October isn't here yet, there are already early Prime Day sales up for grabs curtesy of Amazon, and that includes discounts on Skechers.
The deal that most has my eye is the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker on sale from $117. We reviewed the Go Walk Workout Walker a few years back, and it still sits at the top of our list of the best Skechers. Now, this slip-in version comes in cool new colorways and has propulsive Ultra Flight cushioning and a comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon coupon codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $70 now from $24
- On-The-Go Flex Splendor (Women's): was $65 now from $38
- Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now from $42
- Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $49 now from $43
- Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail (Women's): was $70 now from $47
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $91
- Go Walk Workout Walker (Women's): was $135 now from $117
Skechers deals
This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
Read moreRead less▼
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
Read moreRead less▼
It's your last chance this year to enjoy sandal weather, so make sure to snag this deal while there's still time. With flexible soles and Ultra Go cushioning, they're some of the most comfortable shoes out there, and the Taupe colorway is perfect for the season.
Read moreRead less▼
For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for just $42 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
Read moreRead less▼
For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day.
Read moreRead less▼
The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
Read moreRead less▼
With this much cushioning, it's hard to know if you'll be walking or gliding. You also get an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and supported! There are lots of colors to choose from, so get picking.
Read moreRead less▼
These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide socklike comfort. I especially adore the bow detail on the toe.
Read moreRead less▼
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Read moreRead less▼
These stylish sneakers are slip-in, which makes them great for travel. Even better, they're currently at their lowest price. Note: Only select colors and styles are on sale.
Read moreRead less▼
These slip-in Skechers look a LOT more expensive than they are, and you wouldn't know they are slip-in sneakers at all. A great option for any walking workouts, these have a decent amount of cushioning underfoot. Plus, you can save a few bucks in this current deal.
Read moreRead less▼
We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.