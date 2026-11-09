I gave the Nike Structure Plus 4 stars in my review, and it’s under $100 in the early Black Friday sales
Save 44% on a great stability running shoe
Nike’s Black Friday sale is yet to really begin in earnest, but there are some sneaky deals on the brand’s running shoes popping up already.
It’s not always clear what the best price on a shoe is until you click around the various color options either, which is how I almost missed this huge discount on Nike’s best stability running sneaker.
You can get the Nike Structure Plus for just $94 in the Nike sale right now, with several colors of the women’s shoe included in the deal, and two of the men’s.
Four colors of the women's Nike Structure Plus and two of the men's shoes are reduced to $94 right now, with a wide range of sizes still available. The Structure Plus is a max-cushioned stability shoe with plenty of bounce for your daily training.
I’m a neutral runner, but I still appreciated and enjoyed the extra support you get from the Nike Structure Plus on the run when I tested it, especially during the high-mileage weeks of marathon training.
It’s designed to help counter overpronation — where your foot rolls excessively inward on landing — but delivers this stability in a subtle manner using sidewalls of foam, so the Structure Plus feels comfortable for all runners.
Thanks to the bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole, the Structure Plus also has a livelier and more enjoyable ride than most stability shoes, and its max-cushioned design means it provides a lot of comfort even on long runs in my experience.
This discount brings the Structure Plus down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it, and $94 is excellent value for a durable, max-cushioned stability shoe like this.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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