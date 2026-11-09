I gave the Nike Structure Plus 4 stars in my review, and it’s under $100 in the early Black Friday sales

Nike’s Black Friday sale is yet to really begin in earnest, but there are some sneaky deals on the brand’s running shoes popping up already.

It’s not always clear what the best price on a shoe is until you click around the various color options either, which is how I almost missed this huge discount on Nike’s best stability running sneaker.

You can get the Nike Structure Plus for just $94 in the Nike sale right now, with several colors of the women’s shoe included in the deal, and two of the men’s.

I’m a neutral runner, but I still appreciated and enjoyed the extra support you get from the Nike Structure Plus on the run when I tested it, especially during the high-mileage weeks of marathon training.

It’s designed to help counter overpronation — where your foot rolls excessively inward on landing — but delivers this stability in a subtle manner using sidewalls of foam, so the Structure Plus feels comfortable for all runners.

Thanks to the bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole, the Structure Plus also has a livelier and more enjoyable ride than most stability shoes, and its max-cushioned design means it provides a lot of comfort even on long runs in my experience.

This discount brings the Structure Plus down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it, and $94 is excellent value for a durable, max-cushioned stability shoe like this.