Beats Studio Pro, Crock-Pot slow cooker and Bissell hard floor cleaner are up to 50% off in Walmart's early Black Friday preview
Walmart's biggest deals start this month
Black Friday deals will be here before you know it. In the meantime, there are a ton of great early discounts you can shop at Walmart!
Today I'm specifically focusing on Walmart deals that are at least 50% off — and I've found a bunch of them on everything from appliances to apparel. Keep scrolling to check them out! For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9
- Hanes Cool Dri Quarter Zip Pullover (Men's): was $22 now $5
- Phancir Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11
- Skechers Relaxed Fit Prewitt Lanston Sandals (Men's): was $65 now $30
- Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34
- Smart TVs: deals from $68
- Bissell CrossWave Hard Floor Expert: was $209 now $98
- Beautypeak Arched Mirror 76"x34": was $303 now $143
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $149
Editor's Choice
TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart
Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
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Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more.
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Our Streaming Writer, Alix Blackburn, swears by these headphones. She wrote: "I’ve used the Beats Studio Pro for years, and they’re the one piece of tech I genuinely rely on daily. The noise canceling creates instant calm in busy spaces, while the sound is rich and immersive without feeling overwhelming." You can't get a much better testimonial than that! While we considered them to be outclassed at their MSRP of $349, they're some of the best headphones you can get now for the price of $149.
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Appliances
This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.
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An air purifier is a smart investment for your home if any member of your family struggles with allergies. These home appliances can remove up to 99.99% of particulates from your room. This model from AIrocket is an affordable option that can help clear rooms up to 300 sq ft in size.
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This Bissell is a double threat for your cleaning routine — it both vacuums and washes your hard floors. Just pass over once and this device will scrub mess and suck up debris.
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Apparel
If you're planning to stay active over fall and winter, grab a couple of these stretchy Hanes Cool Dri pullovers. These wick sweat to keep you cool and dry during tough workouts.
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These cowboy booties have to be some of the cutest shoes you could wear this fall. They're embroidered with an eye-catching design, and reviewers at Walmart rave about how comfortable they are to wear even on long days.
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This comfortable denim shirt dress is perfect to keep your outfits casual and relaxed this fall! There are two colors to choose from and several sizes available in stock.
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Fall might not always be thought of as sandal season, but pair these Skechers with a cozy pair of socks and you'll be on your way to super-comfortable walks. You could also keep wearing them indoors — or put them away for next summer. They're a steal at this price.
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Indoor
These cozy sheets will have you feel like you're sleeping in a luxury hotel bed — without the hefty price tag! They're cooling, breathable and durable and can be used for just about any season. They also feature a wrinkle-resistant design, which makes for easy care. Just give them a quick wash and you'll be ready to sleep.
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Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor.
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Outdoor
These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
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This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
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Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds.
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Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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