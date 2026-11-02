Early Black Friday Skechers deals are here — 19 best deals with up to 72% off sneakers, slip-ins and boots

The countdown to Black Friday is officially here. But you don't need to wait for the end of the month — early Black Friday Skechers deals are already getting started.

Whether you're shopping for gifts or a new pair for yourself, I've found plenty of options with huge discounts! These early deals include price drops on everything from sneakers and walking boots to comfy slippers and sandals.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Save 72% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $22 at Amazon This massive 72% discount is only available in limited sizes and colors, so make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Viper Court Reload (Women's): was $90 now $30 at Amazon These Skechers are up to 66% off right now — don't miss out if this deal is available in your size. Designed for the Pickleball court, these sneakers provide extra art support, a non-slip design and a flexible upper. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On-The-Go 600 Adore (Women's): was $39 now $34 at Amazon Make sure to grab a pair of these Skechers sandals. Whether you're planning to wear them indoors or put them away for next summer, they're a steal, and they offer tons of comfort thanks to their foam footbed and stretchy upper. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's): was $89 now $50 at Amazon I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. As well as looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort Sneaker (Men's): was $49 now $42 at Amazon The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's): was $63 now $55 at Amazon Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $72 now $56 at Amazon Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price. Read more Read less ▼