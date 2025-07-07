Don't wait! Every Apple Watch is already on sale for Prime Day — here's the deals I'd snag

I use my Apple Watch for just about everything. From tracking my max heart rate when doing HIIT workouts to seeing how many steps I take each day, my Apple Watch is almost as important as my iPhone these days.

Now that Prime Day is upon us, practically every Apple Watch is on sale making it an epic time to invest in one of the best Apple Watches we've tested. Below, I’ve hand-picked the Apple Watch deals worth shopping right now.

Personally, I think the Apple Watch 10 for just $299 is the standout deal. That's $100 off and an all-time price low. It’s also the best smartwatch for most people. I've highlighted all of my top deals below and make sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for the best deals right now.

Best Apple Watch deals now

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch to buy ahead of Prime Day is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch for fitness and health tracking. It boasts Apple's latest holistic tech and features, including sleep apnea detection, and a gorgeous new display that's easy to read while working out. This deal is on the smaller, 42mm version, without cellular.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/Cellular): was $299 now $219 at Amazon If you're after GPS and Cellular, which allows you to make calls and check your apps without your phone nearby, the best deal right now on the Apple Watch SE is in the 40mm version, with the midnight sport band. It's a great watch for less than $240, so grab it while you can.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $649 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most hardwearing smartwatch with double the water resistance of its siblings and an all-titanium design. This deal is on the version of the watch that comes with a blue alpine loop in small, but having tested them all, I'd say this is the most comfortable watch strap, so I'd recommend. It's a fantastic price for Apple's best watch for fitness fanatics.

