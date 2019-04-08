Here's the Best Xbox One S Bundle Ever

Today's offer from Rakuten puts all Xbox One deals to shame.

For a limited time, you can get the Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 and Sunset Overdrive for $184.99 via coupon "ALT33X". Normally, the console is priced at $299, whereas Titanfall 2 and Sunset Overdrive sell for $40 and $20, respectively. So this bundle saves you $175. It's also the lowest Xbox One S price we've ever seen.

MS Xbox One S 1TB Titanfall 2/Sunset Overdrive Bundle View Deal

The Xbox One S remains one of the most popular consoles on the market. It can play 4K content (Blu-ray videos or 4K streams from Netflix/Amazon Video) and it also supports HDR for games. Moreover, the add-on media server app Kodi (exclusive to Xbox One), lets you access movies, TV shows, images or songs stored on any of your devices.

As far as games are concerned, it supports an exhaustive list of popular titles and exclusives. So whether this is your first Xbox console or your second, it's an excellent buy for any gamer.

Rakuten's deal is valid through April 10 at 11:59pm ET.