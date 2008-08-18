Trending

High Tech Crooks Plant Camera In Wal-Mart Store

Orlando (FL) - Some high tech crooks had the gall to plant a not-so-hidden camera in a Wal-Mart store.

The camera was hidden inside a box complete with a protruding antenna and wrapped in black electrical tape. The local bomb squad arrived, evacuated the store and "defused" the bomb. Police believe the camera was beaming footage back to a van in the parking lot. Wal-Mart has surveillance footage of the people planting the device and plan on releasing their photos soon.

