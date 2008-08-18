The camera was hidden inside a box complete with a protruding antenna and wrapped in black electrical tape. The local bomb squad arrived, evacuated the store and "defused" the bomb. Police believe the camera was beaming footage back to a van in the parking lot. Wal-Mart has surveillance footage of the people planting the device and plan on releasing their photos soon.
Read more ... Orlando Local 6
High Tech Crooks Plant Camera In Wal-Mart Store
The camera was hidden inside a box complete with a protruding antenna and wrapped in black electrical tape. The local bomb squad arrived, evacuated the store and "defused" the bomb. Police believe the camera was beaming footage back to a van in the parking lot. Wal-Mart has surveillance footage of the people planting the device and plan on releasing their photos soon.
2 Comments Comment from the forums
-
lobhob 19 August 2008 00:26LAWL! HAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAA! That made me laugh big timeReply
-
19 August 2008 19:34LOL ROFL, at least they didnt try to take it on a plane...Reply