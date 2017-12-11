How to Use a Roku Box or Stick

Roku is one of the more experienced brands when it comes to dedicated streaming devices, and it's still one of the best. Between boxes, sticks and built-in smart TV operating systems, Roku devices are everywhere. If there's one in your home, you're probably aware of the device's great potential for both entertainment and confusion.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's a lot of stuff you can do with a Roku, and while that's mostly a blessing, it can often be a curse, too. Whether you're troubleshooting a faulty remote, searching for a hard-to-find channel or simply learning about some of Roku's best-hidden features, read on to learn how to get the most out of your device.

Setting up a Roku device is both quick and intuitive, but if you run into any snags, here's a start-to-finish guide on how to do it.

Each Roku system comes with a handful of channels built in, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video. Here’s how to find and install others.

You can move or delete just about anything from your Roku home screen and even get alerts when movies and shows become available. Here’s how.

If you can master Roku's Search intricacies, you'll have more hundreds of the device's most popular channels at your disposal.

Roku has a screen mirroring protocol that works about half of the time. Here's how to play with it.

If you decide a video needs the big-screen treatment ASAP, you can cast from Netflix or YouTube directly onto your Roku.

Your Roku can stream your collection of movies, TV shows and albums by using a media server program like Plex, PlayOn or Roku Media Player.

You can probably fix your Roku remote without having to call tech support, or, you can replace your remote by using Roku’s mobile app.

Resetting a Roku to factory settings is easy, and you won't lose much, since all of your apps are stored in the cloud. Here’s how to do it.

The short version: you can't. Kodi doesn't have a Roku app, and probably won't get one. There's a workaround, but there are also much easier ways to use the app.