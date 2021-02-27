Roku customer service: How to reach a human

When it comes to finding the Roku customer service, it's easy to get frustrated and difficult to actually talk to a human. That said, we found them. Specifically, we found the way to live Roku customer support agents within the company's website.

And with the 10 steps listed below, you'll get a real person answering your questions. While this will have to be done using chat and not via a phone call, it's better than nothing.

Here's how to reach a human in Roku's customer service department.

Is there a Roku Customer service phone number?

No, there is no Roku customer support phone number.

At least one website claims there is a Roku customer support number (which ends in 8016), but if you call it, you will get nothing but a recorded message that literally says "we are unable to offer phone support."

Instead, use the below walkthrough to chat with a customer support agent:

How to get Roku customer service

(Image credit: Roku)

(Image credit: Roku)

2. Click the "Select an issue" drop-down menu

(Image credit: Roku)

3. Pick your issue from the list

(Image credit: Roku)

4. Select Continue

(Image credit: Roku)

5. Pick your Roku device from the list

(Image credit: Roku)

6. Select your specific issue

(Image credit: Roku)

7. Click the Need More Help button.

(Image credit: Roku)

8. Click the Chat button

(Image credit: Roku)

9. Fill out your information and click Start Chat.

(Image credit: Roku)

10. Wait for a human to be ready for you.

Congrats, now you're actually talking to a live person. If you're suspicious this isn't a real person, remember there wouldn't be a waiting queue if this was a chatbot system.