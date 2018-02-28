Best Free Conversion Tools for Audio & Video

Freemake

For one-stop media conversions, it's hard to go wrong with Freemake Video Converter, an all-in-one converter that can take numerous audio, video, and photo file formats and convert them into device-friendly forms. Freemake supports many device presets that ensure compatibility when importing videos or music to a particular smartphone or tablet model. You can tweak output quality and other technical settings. An easy to use interface simplifies workflow and guides you through the process. Some features, such as subtitles, DVD menus, and blackbar removal, are available by donating.

Note: Do watch out during install, as Freemake tries to install extras such as a toolbar and OpenCandy-recommended software.