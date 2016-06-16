40 Best Firefox Browser Add-Ons

AdBlock Plus

If you'd rather do without the ads you see on your favorite websites, Adblock Plus comes preloaded with a set of filters that block almost any form of online advertising. Users can also add new filters for any ads this extension may have missed. ABP features a quick setup, loading preset filter lists that allow users to quickly block most ads, as well as the option to filter malware and social media buttons. Savvy users can chose additional block lists, as well as set custom filters or whitelists. AdBlock Plus allows what it calls "non-intrusive advertising" through filters, which may irk some users, though this can be disabled in settings.

Be aware that many ad blockers don't block all ads, and that most websites — including this one — depend on those ads to pay the bills.