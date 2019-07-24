40 Best Google Chrome Extensions

Check Out These Top Chrome Extensions

Google Chrome is the most-used Web browser worldwide, according to Stat Counter. With its swift performance, clean interface and easy syncing with mobile devices, that popularity is easy to understand. But Google's browser also benefits from plenty of useful extensions available on the Chrome Web Store. We've picked the best ones. Just be aware that extensions can slow down your browser, so make sure you stick to what you think will be most useful. Some extensions can be ethically dubious or even malicious, but Chrome announced new restrictions on extension developers that should help mitigate that problem.