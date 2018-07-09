13 Coolest Builds from Fortnite's Playground Mode
Fortnite Battle Royale has had several Limited Time Modes (LTM) but none have caught on or sparked the imaginations as much as Playground mode.
This LTM is designed for creativity by putting the game's building mechanics front and center. When starting a match in Playground mode, you and any friends you've invited will arrive on the island without any other enemy players. Resources are collected at 10 times the regular rate, and if you die from a fall (or friendly fire) you'll drop from the battle bus again in a few seconds. Finally, the storm barrier won't start moving until 55 minutes have passed, giving you close to an hour to complete your masterpiece until the match automatically ends.
Playground mode launched in late June and will be going away by the end of this week. It's scheduled to come back later with added features, but in the meantime people have already gotten very busy building. To give you some ideas of what you can do in Playground mode and to show off the community's creativity, we've rounded up some of the best builds we could find.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Wooden Pyramid
Built by IcyCaress, this pyramid shows off a simple yet impressive build that you can accomplish when there's no one else to distract you. He was able to get this up all on his own in just under the 1-hour time limit. For this and other builds we've found, it's important to remember that you don't have forever to put these things together. Even if you have friends helping, you still need to gather resources to build with and spend time putting it all together.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Migrating Llamas
This fun build by Reddit user Sandflaxe actually got retweeted by Epic Games. It's in keeping with some pre-existing animal structures that are already on the island. Whereas some builds are impressive in size, this one is great for how fun and clever it is. Check out some more shots of the llamas here.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Nuketown Reconstructed
Reddit user SIeepy_Bear put together this faithful re-creation of the Call of Duty classic (and notoriously tiny) multiplayer map Nuketown. Even the pre-existing placement of the bus in the middle of the map is very accurate to the source material.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Loot Lake Tower
Sandflaxe also posted some screens and a video of this tower built in the middle of Loot Lake. Extra points for a cool-looking location, but the real standout is the skillful use of archways to make a unique structure. Like with the running llamas, it's not the biggest thing ever built but it's one of the prettiest.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Stone Castle
There are a ton of castle builds out there to see but this one by Teriety is among the most impressive regarding size, detail and placement. Made by two people, they released a time-lapse video of their build that seems to show a very coordinated effort. Perhaps they've been practicing on this one?
Credit: Tom's Guide
Castle on Loot Lake
I told you there were a lot of castles; it was too hard to pick just one. This one is built by AggieOK and uses the lake's calm reflective surface to add to the appearance of the castle walls.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Cruise Ship
Continuing with the waterfront designs, AggieOK made this ship, dubbed the "Fork Knife Cruise Lines." It's a tremendous build, which you can get a better look at from this post that shows off some interior shots.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Shopping Cart Roller Coaster
There are also a lot of roller coasters being built in Playground mode. This one, as shown off by popular YouTuber Vikkstar123 in this video, takes advantage of the game's shopping carts that you can push and ride in, featuring some long ramps and clever placement of jump pads. Spacing out the jumps just right is extra impressive when you realize it all had to be done under a time constraint.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Metal and Stone Bridge
This build by Feralidragon looks like it could be right at home in the original game. It features a strong attention to detail and a good use of all the different build-customization options for walls and ramps to help make the struts and support beams look as realistic as possible. Click here for a few more angles and some close-up shots.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Destroying Tilted Towers
This isn't a build, it's actually a demolition by Reddit user LionOfTheRoundTop. A lot of people have it out for Tilted Towers because it's a hotspot that attracts too much early-game attention and causes lag during matches because of all the players building and blowing up things at once. This player took things into their own hands and used Playground mode to safely demolish the entire town, leaving only sidewalk and pavement.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Giant T-Rex
Ezzaroth decided to make a giant dino that maybe just wanted to chomp on Tomato Town, we'll never know. Even better is this was built all by one person, taking almost the entire time limit to finish.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Fall Damage Experiment
This build isn't about making something pretty, it's about doing some science. User RealSkylitPanda was able to use Playground mode's unlimited re-spawns and zero interruptions to build a series of platforms to determine how much damage you can take from different heights. Looks like the max height you can safely drop from is about six walls high when at full health.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Bridge Across the Map
Leonardgg posted this video of a bridge that spans the length of the island from north to south and uses over 40,000 pieces of material. As he lands on the bridge you can see it's made of two levels and includes archway walls in the middle section for some added style, plus a couple towers built along the top. Being able to complete builds like these in under an hour is really impressive, even with a team helping you out.
Credit: Tom's Guide