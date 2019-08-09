Best Gadgets with Google Assistant

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

In addition to being able to recognize individual faces, you can interact with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor as you would the Google Home smart speaker. The camera takes high-quality video both day and night, and has a fairly wide 130-degree field of view. Through Nest's app, you can also specify activity zones, areas where you want the camera to alert you if it detects motion. However, at $299, it's pricey.

Read our full review of the Nest Cam IQ Indoor.

MORE: Best Wireless (Wi-Fi) Home Security Cameras