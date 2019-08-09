Best Gadgets with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is Everywhere
Aside from Google Home, the Google Home Mini, and the Google Home Max, Google Assistant works with several smart speakers and home devices. Companies are embedding Google's voice-activated assistant in an increasing number of gadgets — all of which have built-in microphones. The microphone enables you to ask Google Assistant to do any number of things, such as calling a friend, looking up the news and weather, ordering food and much more. Here's a list of some of the things that Google Assistant can do.
Check out some of the best Google Assistant-enabled devices available right now.
Credit: JBL
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
In addition to being able to recognize individual faces, you can interact with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor as you would the Google Home smart speaker. The camera takes high-quality video both day and night, and has a fairly wide 130-degree field of view. Through Nest's app, you can also specify activity zones, areas where you want the camera to alert you if it detects motion. However, at $299, it's pricey.
Read our full review of the Nest Cam IQ Indoor.
Google Home Mini
Google's answer to the Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini is much more attractive and has much better audio than the second-generation Dot. We're a fan of its cloth-covered exterior and booming speaker. The only caveat is that Google disabled the Mini's touch controls after they malfunctioned on a number of speakers. Regardless, it's a great and inexpensive way to get Google Assistant wherever you want it.
Read our full review of the Google Home Mini.
Lenovo Smart Display
The Lenovo Smart Display is one of the best touchscreen devices currently on the market that has Google Assistant built in. Like the Echo Show and Echo Spot with Amazon's Alexa, the Smart Display also has a camera. Using Google Duo, you can video chat with contacts on a bright, colorful touchscreen. Dual 10-watt speakers pump out loud, balanced audio on par with that of the Echo Show. The Smart Display comes in 8- and 10-inch sizes, for $199 and and $249, respectively.
Read our full review of the Lenovo Smart Display.
Solis SO-2000
iHome isn't the only one with a Google Assistant-powered alarm clock. Solis' SO-2000 has two 5-watt speakers that deliver powerful (but not quite premium) audio. It has a number LED clock that automatically sets the time from the Google Cloud, and a number of physical buttons to control the sound and display. It measures 7 x 6.25 x 5.5 inches, and is surprisingly light for its size. While it's a bit of an odd design, it should fit well in a modern home.
Google Home Hub
The Google Home Hub is a smart display small enough not to crowd your counter, with easy phone calling and seamless YouTube and Google Photos integration. It's a bit too small to watch movies or TV on, and the sound lacks strong bass. But it's at $149, it's a good cheap Echo Show alternative.
Read our full review of the Google Home Hub.
JBL Link View
Like the Lenovo Smart Display, the JBL Link View also has an 8-inch touchscreen that lets you interact with Google Assistant, watch YouTube videos and more. Likewise, it also has two 10-watt speakers. The Link View costs $249.95, which is worth the price if you want a capable kitchen helper that can blast your music while you work.
iHome iGV1
iHome has already released an Alexa-enabled alarm clock, so it stands to reason that it would also have one with Google Assistant inside. The iGV1 looks like someone took a Google Home and stretched it out. The top is made of white plastic, while the lower half is wrapped in a gray cloth. On the front is a large display that shows the time, and alarms you've set (it's dimmable), and the top has buttons to control music playback and Google Assistant, as well as a physical snooze button. The iGV1 costs $139.
Onkyo Smart Speaker G3
Unlike most smart speakers, the Onkyo G3 is box-shaped, and fits right on your bookshelf. It's compact and well constructed, with a wood enclosure, bulging charcoal grill and glossy back. On the top are LEDs that indicate volume and Google Assistant status, and physical buttons for volume, play and pause, Bluetooth pairing, and muting the microphone. Its 3.1-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter deliver a massive volume, with clear vocals and a thundering bass. It's better than most smart speakers, including the Google Home itself.
LG ThinQ Speaker WK7
LG's smart ThinQ WK7 is the company's first speaker to incorporate Google Assistant. It has a simple cylindrical design (though it's a front-facing speaker), with physical buttons to turn on the microphone, control music, summon Google Assistant and switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. It delivers a decent sound at a decent price of $199.
Lenovo Smart Clock
With a smart design and smarter features, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a simple and practical realization of what a smart clock should be. This charming $79 clock sports both a touch screen and Google Assistant. When you say "OK, Google, good night," the Clock dims its display and asks if you want to set an alarm for the next day. Though small, the Lenovo Smart Clock packs bold sound for when quaint ringtones aren't enough to shake you from slumber.
LG C9 OLED TV
The LC C9 OLED offers a robust smart TV experience. That's one of the reasons its our top pick as the best TV overall. Google Assistant the default brain behind the beautiful screen, making the TV a central control hub for all of your connected home devices. It's a great option for any gadget-lover, and starts at $1,769.99.
Read our full review of the LG C9 OLED TV.
Fossil Sport Watch
Google Assistant is wearable, too. The Fossil Sport smart watch is full of personality, both in design and software. It's stylish, lightweight, and can answer queries with impressive speed (and one our favorite smartwatches.) If you want an Android watch that can handle everyday tasks, such as rejecting phone calls or offering a weather report, in addition to basic fitness-tracking in a stylish package, the $255 Fossil Sport is a solid option.
Read our full review of the Fossil Sport.
Klipsch The Three
Klipsch has two table-top speakers with Google Assistant. The Three ($499; pictured) has two 2.25-inch full range drivers and a 5.25-inch long-throw woofer. Audio inputs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm miniplug, Phono Pre-Amp, and USB Type B audio. The smaller The One ($349) has two 2.25-inch full range drivers and one 4.5-inch woofer, but also has a rechargeable battery, so you can use it for up to eight hours without needing it to be plugged in.
Nvidia Shield
When the Nvidia Shield first released, we were unimpressed by its Google Assistant integration. Soon after, Nvidia rolled out extensive updates improving the voice-controlled assistant's capabilities. You can use Google Assistant to identify actors and actresses, access your Google Calendar and Photos and even order pizza. Streaming doesn't get much better than that.
Read our full review of the Nvidia Shield.