Here Are the Top-Rated iPhone 7 Screen Protectors on Amazon
Protect Your iPhone
The displays on Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus may be scratch-resistant, but that won't protect your phone from any serious falls or chance encounters with a razor blade. Outfitting your iPhone with a protective covering adds another layer of security — but which screen protector should you pick? We hunted down the best screen protectors available on Amazon, based on both user reviews and the corresponding Fakespot analysis score. (The Fakespot tool rates a product page on a letter scale, based on the authenticity of its reviews.) All of the products on this list received at least 4 stars on Amazon and a B rating on Fakespot.
Some reviews list the screen protector's score on the Mohs mineral-hardness scale, which measures a softer mineral's tendency to be scratched by a harder one on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the hardest mineral). The iPhone 7's display resisted scratches up to a hardness of 6 (or 6H) when it was tested; some of these screen protectors promise even better protection.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Kafka Tempered Glass Screen Protector 5-Pack
This pack of glass screen protectors is available in either iPhone 7 or 7 Plus sizes. It measures in at .33 mm thin and has an oleophobic coating that resists oils, fingerprints and scratches up to 9H, while also reducing glare. Kafka throws in five separate cleaning kits, wet/dry wipes and dust-removal stickers for maintaining the screen protector. Amazon users were most impressed by the number of screen protectors included as well as the overall quality of the package design.Photo credit: Amazon
Jetech Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack
Jetech's screen protector is .33-mm thin tempered glass with rounded edges. This case allows for a dust-, bubble- and fingerprint-free application, while providing resistance against a Mohs hardness rating of 9. It's available in either a clear or black finish, with the latter acting as a privacy screen when you hold your iPhone in portrait mode. Verified purchasers of the screen protector noted how easy it was to secure in place.
Photo credit: Jetech
Omoton iPhone 7 Plus Screen Protector 2-Pack
Specifically designed for the iPhone 7 Plus, this .26-mm-thin screen protector from Omotion matches the phone's 2.5D rounded edges. Its five-layer panel protects the screen from materials rated at 9H, offers high transparency and is shatterproof. The glass also has an oleophobic coating for reducing fingerprints and smudges. Users generally found that the screen accessory offered sufficient protection from falls and that Omotion's customer service was very good. Photo credit: Omoton
amFilm Glass Screen Protector
This tempered glass screen protector works with the iPhone 6S and 6 in addition to the iPhone 7. Featuring a 9H rating and an oleophobic coating, it is sure to resist all kinds of scratches and fingerprint smudges. The glass itself is also only 0.3 mm thin, which helps with its overall transparency. User reviews of the two-pack glass mentioned that it provided sufficient protection from falls.Photo credit: TechMatte
Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector
Tech Armor's top-end glass screen protector features a six-layer construction that includes anti-scratch, shatter and fingerprint coatings. It has an extended cutout opening for the iPhone's front-facing speaker, but notably keeps the front camera behind the protective glass coating with no opening. Reviewers said that this screen protector was consistent with the quality of other Tech Armor products they had used and enjoyed.Photo credit: Tech Armor