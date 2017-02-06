Best Gaming Mice for Playing Overwatch
Best Gaming Mice for Playing Overwatch
Once you've found the perfect PC for Overwatch, Blizzard’s mega-popular competitive shooter, you'll need the right peripherals. There is no single “best mouse” for the game, because every gamer’s play style is a little different. Still, whether you want something sleek and streamlined, something chock-full of buttons or something in between, here are the mice to help you reach the top of your game in Overwatch.
Best Overall Mouse: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum
The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is arguably the single best gaming mouse on the market, and one reason why is it works well with any genre. In addition to two easy-to-reach thumb buttons, the Proteus Spectrum has a third “sniper” button, which can temporarily lower dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity to help you aim. Throw in some tunable weights, pretty colors and a comfortable scroll wheel, and the Proteus Spectrum can benefit Reaper, Bastion and Mercy alike.
DPI: 200 to 12,000Buttons: 6Size: 115 x 65 x 37 mm (4.5 x 2.6 x 1.5 inches)Weight: 127 grams (4.5 ounces), adjustable
Best FPS Mouse: Corsair Vengeance M65
The Corsair Vengeance M65 is one of the best tools available for any kind of first-person shooter, Overwatch included. With a comfortable, ergonomic design; eight buttons (including a DPI-lowering “sniper” thumb button); and adjustable weights, gamers can fine-tune the M65 to excel with any character on the roster.
DPI: 50 to 8,200Buttons: 8Size: 114 x 83 x 32 mm (4.5 x 3.3 x 1.3 inches)Weight: 164 grams (5.8 ounces), adjustable
Most Streamlined Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite
If you want a mouse just to complement your incredible keyboard skills, you can’t get much simpler than the Razer DeathAdder Elite. Although the mouse has seven programmable buttons, the whole device is sleek, ergonomic and focused on efficiency. The extra buttons are small and unobtrusive, leaving you free to aim, fire and navigate the maps with ease. Razer’s colorful Chroma lighting also changes automatically, depending on which character you’re playing.
DPI: 200 to 16,000Buttons: 7Size: 127 x 70 x 44 mm (5 x 2.8 x 1.7 inches)Weight: 105 grams (3.7 ounces)
Best Wireless Mouse: Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum
If your desktop is already cluttered with wires, the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum can help streamline your gaming space. The wireless G900 is completely ambidextrous, and it even has swappable parts, depending on how many buttons you want. This is good news if you have Overwatch characters that need to balance half-a-dozen abilities, or if you just point and shoot. Reliability isn’t a problem, either; the G900 is even more responsive than some of its wired competitors.
DPI: 200 to 12,000Buttons: 5 to 9Size: 130 x 67 x 40 mm (5.2 x 2.6 x 1.6 inches)Weight: 107 grams (3.8 ounces)
Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide
Best Mouse for Lefties: Roccat Kova
Not every Overwatch impresario is right-handed, but most mice are made with righties in mind. But that’s not true of the Roccat Kova, which features a perfectly ambidextrous design. The Kova is an extremely comfortable, lightweight mouse with 10 programmable buttons. Admittedly, that’s a lot for a first-person shooter, but you can simply deactivate the buttons on the side you don’t favor. With a low-profile chassis and a streamlined interface, the Kova lets lefties perform at their best.
DPI: 200 to 7,000Buttons: 10Size: 131 x 66 x 38 mm (5.2 x 2.6 x 1.5 inches)Weight: 99 grams (3.5 ounces)
Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide
Best Tournament Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 500
If you want to take your Overwatch game to the semipro or professional level, you’ll need a mouse that offers you complete control over every aspect of it. To be fair, all of the mice on this list can perform at a tournament level, depending on your play style. However, the SteelSeries Rival 500 is an ideal choice for gamers who need lots of buttons, a customizable layout and even haptic feedback, all of which could help mean the difference between victory and defeat at a high level.
DPI: 100 to 16,000Buttons: 14Size: 119 x 78 x 43 mm (4.7 x 3.1 x 1.7 inches)Weight: 130 grams (4.6 ounces)