Best Gaming Mice for Playing Overwatch

Best Tournament Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 500

If you want to take your Overwatch game to the semipro or professional level, you’ll need a mouse that offers you complete control over every aspect of it. To be fair, all of the mice on this list can perform at a tournament level, depending on your play style. However, the SteelSeries Rival 500 is an ideal choice for gamers who need lots of buttons, a customizable layout and even haptic feedback, all of which could help mean the difference between victory and defeat at a high level.

DPI: 100 to 16,000Buttons: 14Size: 119 x 78 x 43 mm (4.7 x 3.1 x 1.7 inches)Weight: 130 grams (4.6 ounces)