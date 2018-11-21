Killer Deal: Nintendo Switch Just $255 on eBay

This early Black Friday deal comes from eBay and is exclusive to users of their mobile app. Today, eBay is taking 15 percent off all listings via the sitewide coupon code "PICKFAST".

Save on these popular consoles via the eBay app-exclusive:

For instance, you can get the Nintendo Switch from Newegg via eBay for just $255. Normally, this game console sells for $299.99, so this deal saves you $45. The promo code applies to multiple items from consoles, to laptops, to hardware, and more. No minimum purchase is required, however, the maximum amount you can save is $100.



If you don't have the ebay app, head over to iTunes or Google Play to download it so you won't miss this deal.

Act fast, this deal ends Nov. 21, at 8pm ET.