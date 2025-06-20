I bought a PS Vita instead of a Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 — and I have no regrets

The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and I've decided to buy a PS Vita instead. We here at Tom's Guide check out the latest in tech (and beyond), but here I am with a portable console over a decade old — but I'm loving every minute of it.

Out of all the handheld consoles I've played on throughout the years, the PS Vita always stands out. I mean, exclusive PlayStation games in your pocket? Come on, it's hard to beat.

And despite its age, Sony's beloved device has amassed quite the die-hard community, so much so that Sony revoked its plans to drop PlayStation Store support for it due to quite a bit of backlash.

Perhaps it's the fond memories of whipping out Persona 4 Golden or Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on the fly, or that it's price was heavily reduced at the second-hand retailer I found it at (it was mainly that), but I bought a PS Vita despite the launch of the long-awaited sequel to one of the best-selling handheld consoles ever: the Switch 2.

It wasn't for a lack of availability, as Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have been kind here in the U.K., nor was it because I'm not impressed by it — Donkey Kong Bananza in 4K? Yes, please. But the PS Vita reeled me back in for a few reasons.

Now, this is no hot take; you won't find me spouting how the PS Vita is outright better than the Switch 2 (it's not). But gaming on the Vita over the last month has made me realize the perks and features that have been lost in translation over the years when it comes to portable consoles, and for now, I can't get enough of it.

Sony PlayStation Vita (1000): $249 at Amazon Launched in 2011, Sony's PlayStation Vita is no longer in production, so expect to only find pre-owned, refurbished or open-box models available. You can grab one via Amazon Renewed in "excellent" condition, but if you aren't fussed by a few nicks or scratches, then you'll certainly find one for less.

A stellar catalog of games

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I've rambled about how the Switch 2 impressed me but I won't be buying one until 2026, and to sum that up, it's mainly to do with the list of games that are ready to play.

I mean, Mario Kart World fully embraces the furious fun the series is known for, and it was a blast to play in the short time I had with it in the office (who needs lunch when there's blue shells to throw?).

It's not exactly the sort of system seller like, say, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, though. There are upgrades for that and Tears of the Kingdom, along with other major titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6 and others, but it's a little thin on those exciting exclusives (for now). I can see why our own Tony Polanco is already bored with the Switch 2 after a week.

Well, very unfairly, that hasn't been the case with the PS Vita. There are well over 1,000 games to check out, and they range from knockout exclusives you can't play anywhere else to timeless classics that are always worth revisiting. And luckily, I already have a collection of games for the system.

Seeing titles like Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Killzone: Mercenary, Gravity Rush and Tearaway take full advantage of the PS Vita's hardware both graphically and feature-wise is a treat, whether it be swiping the screen, tapping the rear touchpad or taking a snap with the (laughable) 0.3 MP camera. There's something special about playing games like these, specifically designed for the handheld.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Then there are the titles that really do work best when on the move. I've been making my way through the Sly Cooper Trilogy (then Thieves in Time) during my journey to and from work, but there's also the Jak and Daxter Trilogy, Ratchet and Clank Collection, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection and more of the classics many adore. And that's just the tip of the game-berg.

Lengthy RPGs are perfect for a system like this, and the PS Vita can pull off Persona 4 Golden, Final Fantasy X HD Remaster and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir. Oh, and I have to give a shoutout to TxK, the frantic, bewildering arcade-style shoot 'em up from Llamasoft.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

It isn't like the Switch 2 (or the original) doesn't have these traits, with its mouse-capable controllers and exclusives of its own. And yes, it will play games at a much higher caliber in performance (if you've played Borderlands 2 on the PS Vita, you know what I mean).

But many games really found their footing on the PS Vita, exclusive or not. That's something I've found missing on the best handheld gaming consoles, and I hope the Switch 2 leans into having more titles that are perfect for its system — not just games that you can play, well, anywhere else.

Actually pocketable

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I could talk about the PS Vita 1000's still-stunning OLED display or how its battery can last 5 hours or more, depending on the games I played (longer than the 2.5 hours on the Switch 2, at least), but what I really enjoy the most? It's size.

Portable gaming has gotten big. The Switch 2 boasts a 7.9-inch LCD display, the Steam Deck OLED measures 7.4 inches and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ comes in at 8 inches. In contrast, the PS Vita offers a mere 5-inch display, and it's been completely suitable.

Having a large screen to game on is always nice to see, but bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to portability. The Vita measures 7.2 x 3.4 x 0.6 inches and weighs 7.7 ounces, and that's just the right lightweight size to make this system pocketable. As in, I literally slip this into my pocket when I'm on the move.

The same can't be said about the vast majority of modern handhelds. The Switch 2 comes in at 10.71 x 4.57 x 0.55 inches and 18.8 ounces. Portable? Yes, for a bag or carrying case — not a pocket. You're not exactly whipping this out at every interval of a journey on public transport.

A smaller console can go a long way in terms of when and where it can be used, especially when it packs a masterful selection of games, and it's another thing I've been missing about handheld consoles as of late. It feels natural to slip out my PS Vita during trips outside home, which I can't say the same for with other recent handheld consoles.

Is the PS Vita still worth it?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The PS Vita wasn't nearly the hardware seller Sony wanted it to be due to its own lack of support, but you'll still find many whispering that it was ahead of its time — and honestly, I can see why.

It's made me realize that handheld gaming really is a different beast these days, but not all for the better. Right now, I'm enjoying the small perks and plentiful games of the PS Vita, probably more so than I would if I opted to pick up a Switch 2 at the moment.

Whether you're looking to take a trip down PlayStation lane with a host of classic titles, never got around to experiencing the joys of Sony's handheld or looking to see what all the fuss is about before the next rumored PlayStation handheld arrives, the PS Vita very much still holds up today. Of course, don't expect the graphical or performance highs of Nintendo's latest console.

I'll be kicking myself once the Nintendo Switch 2 nails its lineup of exclusives and pushes its portable power to the limit, but in the meantime, I'm keeping the PS Vita at my side (pocket).