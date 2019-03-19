New 2019 iMacs Unveiled: Tech Specs, Price and Release Date

The iMac has proven to be a very popular all-in-one for business users, creative pros and students, and Apple hopes to keep that momentum going by supercharging both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.





(Image credit: Apple)



Apple is giving the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac a serious speed boost while keeping the design the same (yup, still no touch screen).

iMac 2019 Release Date and Price



The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at $1,299 and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at $1,799. Both are available to order starting today, Tuesday, March 19 on Apple.com and via the Apple Store app. Both all-in-ones will be in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers next week.

iMac 2019 Tech Specs



21.5-inch iMac

27-inch iMac

Starting Price

$1,299

$1,799 Display Resolution

4K (4096 x 2304 pixels)

5K (5120 x 2880 pixels)

Processors

8th Gen. quad-core Intel Core i3, 8th Gen. 6-core Core i5, 8th Gen. 6-core Core i7

8th Gen. 6-core Intel Core i5, 8th Gen. 6-core Intel Core i7, 9th Gen. Intel 8-core Core i9

Memory (RAM)

8GB - 32GB

8GB - 64GB

Storage Options

1TB 5400rpm hard drive, 1TB Fusion Drive, 256 - 1TB SSD

1TB - 3TB Fusion Drive, 256 - 2TB SSD

Graphics Options Intel Iris Plus 640, Radeon Pro 555X (2GB VRAM), Radeon Pro 560X (4GB VRAM), Radeon Pro Vega 20 (4GB of VRAM)

Radeon Pro 570X (4GB VRAM), Radeon Pro 575X (4GB VRAM), Radeon Pro 580X (8GB VRAM), Radeon Pro Vega 48 (8GB VRAM)

Ports

2x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3, SD memory reader, Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3, SD memory reader, Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack

In the box

Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2



Although they haven't changed, the displays on the iMacs continue to be excellent, with up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The panels also support the P3 wide color gamut and boast ultra-wide viewing angles.

However, we do wish Apple would reduce the size of the bezels on these screens, as they're starting to look a bit thick compared to other Apple products, like the iPhone XS and iPad Pro.

The chassis of both the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac also remain the same. And they're attractive, complete with aluminum and glass enclosure, 5mm thin profile and matching keyboard and mouse. Still, other all-in-one PCs offer more versatility by supporting touch screens and pen input, such as the Surface Studio 2 and Lenovo Yoga A940.

For Apple, though, it very much wants to keep touch and Apple Pencil support on mobile devices like the iPad, including the new iPad Air and iPad mini. And the iMac is all about keybouard and mouse input, or using the optional external touchpad.

How much of a performance boost will we see in the real world from these iMacs? Stay tuned for our full reviews.