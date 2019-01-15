Amazon Echo Now Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

QVC has a history of putting Amazon to shame when it comes to Echo deals and it looks like 2019 won't be any different.



The online retailer is currently offering the Amazon Echo 2nd-generation speaker for $74.99. Even better, open a new account and use coupon "TEN4U" to drop its price to $64.99. That's $35 off the speaker's full price and $5 under Amazon's Black Friday price. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price.





The 2nd-gen Echo scored a 4/5 rating in our hands-on review. Its updated fabric design helps it blend into any room, whereas sound quality is just as good, if not slightly better, than it was on the previous-gen Echo. Great for everyday use, this Editor's Choice smart speaker lets you play music, get weather alerts, makes calls, and even order pizza using simple voice commands.



QVC's deal ends Jan. 21, so don't miss your chance to get this excellent speaker at its lowest price ever.



