Huge gift card sale at Amazon — save on Lowe's, GrubHub, Apple, more

Gift card deals can be found everywhere this month. With just days left till the holidays, retailers from Amazon to Walmart are now offering the best deals on gift cards.

While some may think they're impersonal, gift cards are actually very practical gifts. They allow the recipient to pick the gift they want while removing the stress and anxiety of buying the wrong item. They can also be used year-round, usually with no expiration date.

Gift cards are also a great last-minute gift because unlike traditional gifts, online gift cards are not subject to shipping delays or stock shortages. In fact, most gift cards can be sent within minutes of purchase. So as we approach mid-December, we're rounding up the best online gift card deals you can send in time for the holidays. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.

Best gift card deals

(opens in new tab) Gift card sale: up to $10 off + free credits @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Through December 21, Amazon is knocking up to $10 off select gift cards. Plus, use select coupon codes to get a free Amazon credit with eligible gift cards. (Promo codes are all listed with their corresponding gift cards). The sale includes retailers like Lowe's, GameStop, GrubHub, Google Play, Old Navy, Adidas, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple: get 10% back on Apple gift cards @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering 10% back (via a Best Buy gift card) when you buy select Apple gift cards. For instance, get a $5 eGift card with a $50 Apple gift card or a $20 eGift card with a $200 Apple gift card.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering a free $10 credit when you purchase a $100 Lowe's gift card. Use coupon "LOWESPGC" at checkout to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Lyft: $100 gift card for $90 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Currently at Best Buy, you can get a $100 Lyft gift card for just $90. That's $10 off and the best Lyft deal we've seen. This deal is valid on the $100 Lyft gift card only.

(opens in new tab) Google Play: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Purchase a $100 Google Play card at Amazon and you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit. Use coupon "GOOGLEPLAY22" during final checkout to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's offer because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes three free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple News Plus, and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).

(opens in new tab) Avocado Gift Card: from $50 @ Avocado (opens in new tab)

From pillows and throws to organic mattresses and dog beds, an Avocado gift card gives the recipient an endless array of buying options. Cards can be used at Avocado, Reed+Gwen, and Hass.

(opens in new tab) Taco Bell: spend $100, get $7.50 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Live más with this deal from Amazon. Buy a $100 Taco Bell gift card and you'll get a $7.50 Amazon credit to your account. Use coupon "TBELL22" at checkout to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: first month for $1 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a ton of Xbox games from $9.99/month. However, you can pay just $1 for your first month if you purchase via Microsoft.