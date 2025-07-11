I review home tech for a living — don't miss these 5 last-minute Prime Day deals on my top-rated Yeti, Breville and more
Only 4.5 stars and above here!
Prime Day deals end in just a few hours, but there's still time to grab some of the best last-minute deals. We're tracking the best Amazon sales live so you don't have to.
I test home appliances for a living. My job is literally testing everything from blenders, to kettles, to pressure cookers, cool bags, espresso machines, vacuums, and anything else you can possibly think of.
My favorite homeware deal right now? Probably the Breville Bambino Plus — just $399 at Amazon right now, its best ever price.
Hurry, though! These deals must end tonight. Get your last minute savings in order before the sale ends.
Quick links
- Nutribullet Pro 900W: was $99 now $75 @ Amazon
- Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck kettle: was $165 now $135 @ Amazon - BEST PRICE
- Yeti M Series Hopper Cooler bag: was $275 now $206 @ Amazon
- Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon - BEST PRICE
- Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra vacuum: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon - BEST PRICE
Best top rated home appliance deals
I love love love my Nutribullet Pro 900W. I use it every day. It can make smoothies, iced matcha lattes, sauces and even can blend up biscuits for cheesecake bases (even though Nutribullet says you're not supposed to do that — I disagree). My culinary style would look very different without a Nutribullet. I discuss everything in detail in my 4.5 star Nutribullet Pro 900W review.
There are so many reasons to love the Fellow Stagg EKG gooseneck kettle. For starters, have you seen it? It's literally the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen in my life. Secondly, it can keep water hot for an hour and it has precise temperature control. You can literally pick the degree you want your water heated to. And, the cherry on top, it can pour precisely, and at crazy controlled speeds of 1g/s. Check out my 4.5 star review of the Fellow EKG Stagg for full info.
This sale is live in the M15 (smaller) and M30 (larger) sizes in this pictured blue color. I tested the M15 cooler bag and I gave it a 4.5-star rating in my Yeti M15 Hopper review. I use it literally all the time. The M30 can hold up to 42 cans (!!!) and the M15 can hold 32, so they will tide you over on long beach day trips or even weekend camping trips. The M30 and M15 can stay cold for up to 48 hours with proper prep and usage.
I could talk about this espresso machine for the rest of my life. It's just so good. The espresso is delicious, with thick, creamy crema even with single-walled portafilters. The PID controller ensures my coffee is never weak or burned, and the auto milk frothing feature is perfect for hands-off baristas. In short, this machine is a beast in the best way. I discuss everything in 2,000-word detail in my 4.5 star Breville Bambino Plus review.
I have never been in love with a vacuum cleaner like I am with the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra. I awarded it the rare perfect 5 stars in my review. In the "cons" section, I just wrote "literally nothing". Yes, I know $1,099 is pricey for a vacuum. But at $799, this vacuum is like a 11/10. Maybe even a 12/10. Let me run through just a few of the reasons why: it self empties, it can clean even the thickest pile rugs like no tomorrow, and it comes with two batteries. This will be the last vacuum you ever buy, trust me. I love this vacuum more than anything else I've ever reviewed.
Shop more Prime Day sales
- shop Prime Day deals at Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- Amazon Haul: Adidas, Columbia, from $5
- Lego: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Amazon devices: from $14
- Switch 2: games/accessories from $14
- Outdoor String Lights: just $21
- Samsonite: travel essentials from $31
- Ninja appliances: deals from $44
- TV sale: from $69
- Garmin: from $149
We're running our Amazon Prime Day live blog until the end of the sale, so be sure to check that out for last minute savings. Make sure to check out what freebies you can get this Prime Day before it's too late!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.