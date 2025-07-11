I review home tech for a living — don't miss these 5 last-minute Prime Day deals on my top-rated Yeti, Breville and more

Prime Day deals end in just a few hours, but there's still time to grab some of the best last-minute deals. We're tracking the best Amazon sales live so you don't have to.

I test home appliances for a living. My job is literally testing everything from blenders, to kettles, to pressure cookers, cool bags, espresso machines, vacuums, and anything else you can possibly think of.

My favorite homeware deal right now? Probably the Breville Bambino Plus — just $399 at Amazon right now, its best ever price.

Best top rated home appliance deals

Nutribullet Pro 900W: was $99 now $75 at Amazon I love love love my Nutribullet Pro 900W. I use it every day. It can make smoothies, iced matcha lattes, sauces and even can blend up biscuits for cheesecake bases (even though Nutribullet says you're not supposed to do that — I disagree). My culinary style would look very different without a Nutribullet. I discuss everything in detail in my 4.5 star Nutribullet Pro 900W review.

Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck kettle: was $169 now $135 at Amazon There are so many reasons to love the Fellow Stagg EKG gooseneck kettle. For starters, have you seen it? It's literally the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen in my life. Secondly, it can keep water hot for an hour and it has precise temperature control. You can literally pick the degree you want your water heated to. And, the cherry on top, it can pour precisely, and at crazy controlled speeds of 1g/s. Check out my 4.5 star review of the Fellow EKG Stagg for full info.

Yeti Hopper M Series Cooler bag: was $275 now $206 at Amazon This sale is live in the M15 (smaller) and M30 (larger) sizes in this pictured blue color. I tested the M15 cooler bag and I gave it a 4.5-star rating in my Yeti M15 Hopper review. I use it literally all the time. The M30 can hold up to 42 cans (!!!) and the M15 can hold 32, so they will tide you over on long beach day trips or even weekend camping trips. The M30 and M15 can stay cold for up to 48 hours with proper prep and usage.

Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon I could talk about this espresso machine for the rest of my life. It's just so good. The espresso is delicious, with thick, creamy crema even with single-walled portafilters. The PID controller ensures my coffee is never weak or burned, and the auto milk frothing feature is perfect for hands-off baristas. In short, this machine is a beast in the best way. I discuss everything in 2,000-word detail in my 4.5 star Breville Bambino Plus review.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon I have never been in love with a vacuum cleaner like I am with the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra. I awarded it the rare perfect 5 stars in my review. In the "cons" section, I just wrote "literally nothing". Yes, I know $1,099 is pricey for a vacuum. But at $799, this vacuum is like a 11/10. Maybe even a 12/10. Let me run through just a few of the reasons why: it self empties, it can clean even the thickest pile rugs like no tomorrow, and it comes with two batteries. This will be the last vacuum you ever buy, trust me. I love this vacuum more than anything else I've ever reviewed.

