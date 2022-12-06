81+ best Christmas deals to shop now

The season for Christmas deals is here. With just weeks left before the holidays, now is the time to start your Christmas shopping if you haven't already. Whether you're looking for a new tablet or a big-screen 4K TV to watch movies with the family, there are plenty of Christmas deals to be found across all retailers.

Some of our favorite deals right now include 4K OLED TVs on sale from $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The sale includes sets from LG, Sony, and Samsung. Meanwhile, the brand-new 10.9-inch iPad 2022 is $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is its lowest price ever.

We're rounding up all the best Christmas sales to shop for the holidays, so stay tuned to our coverage to get hold of everything you need for a great price.

Best Christmas deals now

Top Christmas deals today

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice TV: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. This is a killer value.

(opens in new tab) Luna Weighted Blanket: was $124 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a premium weighted blanket, this is a great offer. Coming in at number one in our best weighted blankets (opens in new tab), the Luna blanket is 100% Oeko-Tex certified breathable cotton and filled with premium glass beads, for maximum comfort and relaxation. These are also machine washable. This offer currently stands for the Queen size (15lbs), but you need to check the 10% off digital coupon box to get the extra discount.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum in back on sale. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind it hit $77 last month, but it sold out instantly at that price. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2022): was $249 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now under comfortably under a grand — for the 42-inch model. We rated this the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Amazing value! This deal is so good, we bought it ourselves in order to test the TV. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Smaller sizes of this TV are currently sold out.

TVs

(opens in new tab) TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Christmas deals on TVs are now live with prices from $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a child's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've ever seen from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $429 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (was $997); 50-inch costs $869 (was $1,299); 55-inch costs $1,099 (was $1,499); 75-inch costs $2,099 (was $2,999); and the 85-inch costs $2,997 (was $4,297).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $499 now $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. This is a killer value.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is sale at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL 5-Series is the latest Roku TV from TCL. It features full array local dimming, auto gaming mode, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, and Siri/Alexa/Google compatibility. It's on sale for $899.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 (opens in new tab) just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic deal at Best Buy. The 65-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate. However, keep in mind that we've seen this TV go for as low as $899 in the past.

(opens in new tab) LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy has it for $999 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is still on sale at Amazon/Best Buy. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Apple

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Amazon stock is currently sold out (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad (64GB/2022): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $799, which is the cheapest it's been all year. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2022): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This is the first major price cut we've seen on Apple's new tablet.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review (opens in new tab), we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a beautiful Full HD 15.6 inch screen, this sleek Acer machine is a great choice for streaming. An i3 processor and 4GB of RAM is more than enough for everyday tasks and general use. With Windows 11 built-in, this is a solid option for the price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite Chromebook deals happening now. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, an 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As with most Chromebooks, this laptop runs on ChromeOS.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop, but costs much less. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review (opens in new tab), we said this notebook is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $449, which is actually $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday proper.

(opens in new tab) MSI GV15: was $750 now $609 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, this MSI model is worth considering, though we've seen the price drop below $500 in the past. Inside is an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Windows 11, with games playing on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. There's only a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so this isn't state of the art, but otherwise it's a solid machine for casual gamers.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop offers some pretty decent specs for the money. It features an 11th gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. What's more, its 15.6-inch 1080p screen runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 16" (2022): was $1,699 now $1,342 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $340: The LG Gram 2022 packs a big 16-inch display into a very light package. How light? We're talking 2.6 pounds, which is even less than the new MacBook Air M2. You also get a swift 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Streaming

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: 50% off or $10 off + Fire Stick (opens in new tab)

Sling lets you pick your discount. Either save 50% ($20 on Sling Blue or Orange, or $27.50 on Sling Orange & Blue) on your first month, or get $10 off and a free Fire TV Stick.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: is $79 for 1 year, will be $109 soon (opens in new tab)

This isn't a Cyber Monday deal per se, but more of a reminder. Disney Plus' ad-free tier is getting more expensive, with the annual subscription rising to $109 on Dec. 8. That means now is the best time to lock in that lower rate.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $44 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker les you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or cocoa. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Mini is on sale for every major holiday. It's a great, compact machine that holds a spot in our list of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab). However, it's dropped down to $49 before, so you might want to wait to see if that price comes back.

(opens in new tab) Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker will turn your home into a coffee house. It can brew your favorite coffee grounds or Keurig coffee pods. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe, 60-ounce water reservoir, paper filter kit, and removable brew basket.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Duo Crisp is one of the best Instant Pots (opens in new tab) you can buy. Not only does this 11-in-1 multi-cooker pressure-cook, sauté, and slow cook to perfection, but it also has an air-fryer function. Plus, the EvenCrisp technology will make sure your fries are always crunchy. Bear in mind, you would need to interchange the different lids, so make sure you have enough storage space.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL offers a large 5.5qt capacity, which makes it the ideal pick for larger families that need to cook several pounds of food at once. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Machine Maker: was $249 now $195 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This semi automatic coffee maker from Mr. Coffee is on sale at Amazon. It's one touch control panel makes selecting your drink super simple, and it even includes a milk frother. It uses a 15 bar pump system to make rich tasting brews every time. It's ideal for making espresso, cappuccino, and latte.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Mixer: was $449 now $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you love to get your bake off, now’s your chance to grab a bargain — you can get the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $279. This deal carries across the red, silver, blue and black colors, plus interchangeable accessories include a beater, dough hook and whisk. The bowl-lift design makes it particularly effective for mixing large, heavy ingredients, such as pizza dough. This is a great deal considering it’s one of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends. Thanks to its built-in wireless connectivity, it can also be paired with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App, which includes 17 programs and 500+ recipes.

Robot vacuums

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum in on sale for just $119. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind it hit $77 last month, but it sold out instantly at that price. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac 30C was $299 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Eufy RoboVac 30C does a solid good job at cleaning. If you want a robot vacuum, but don't have a large budget — this is the perfect device to start with. Plus, the robot vacuum can be controlled via your smartphone.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)We rated the Roomba 694 as one of the best Roombas (opens in new tab) you can buy, especially if you're just looking to cover all the basics. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

(opens in new tab) Neato D8: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With its (rated) 100-minute runtime, the Neato D8 can cover 750 sq. ft. on a single charge. It uses Neato's LaserSmart SLAM technology with LIDAR to map and navigate through your home. Via the app, you can also customize no-go zones and areas you want cleaned more frequently.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $359 now $259 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off as part of Best Buy's early Cyber Monday deals today. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Microsoft has slashed $60 off ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy offers a $50 discount at $249 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Experience the entire Skywalker Saga in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Explore dozens of planets, and unlock hundreds of playable characters from across all nine movies. This is an essential title for Star Wars fan.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring (opens in new tab) is easily one of the best games that came out in 2022, and this Black Friday deal is the steepest discount we've seen on it so far. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you’ll create an adventurer, then explore the vast open world of The Lands Between. It’s a lengthy, satisfying adventure with a story that’s wide open for interpretation.

Phones

(opens in new tab) 5G smartphone sale: free phone, tablet, watch, & buds w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Verizon is offering select 5G phones for free with trade-in and eligible 5G data plans. Plus, you'll also get a free tablet, watch, and buds with your purchase. Free phones include the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22, and more. Note: the watch and tablet must be activated with a service/data plan.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 14 for free after trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. (Click on "Available Offers" at the top of the product page to see more details about this deal).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an awesome deal on a great smartphone, then look no further than the Galaxy S22 for a $50 discount over on Amazon. With a beautiful display, great cameras, and a lot of power, the Galaxy S22 is a great option.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The middle child of Samsung's latest Galaxy S family comes with a vivid 6.6-inch display, an effective triple-camera array on the back, and a powerful chipset. It's one of the top phones for under $1,000, but now even cheaper.

Fitness

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199 now $119 (opens in new tab)

This 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8 pounds to 40 pounds, alternating seamlessly between each using a handy turn dial. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, you can swing, grip, and lift with ease. The Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $299 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $159 in this Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colors of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $106 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. The promotion applies to most colors of the Versa 2, meaning you can pick which one best suits your styles.

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259 now $65 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Feeling sore after a strenuous workout? This Toloco Massage Gun is designed to relive muscle fatigue and pain. Plus, it can help with blood circulation and prevent lactic acid build up. It's fully cordless, offers 20 different speed levels and is lightweight for easy transportation and storage.

(opens in new tab) Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack 20L: was $128 now $79 @ lululemon (opens in new tab)

Run, don't walk, and grab this deal while it's still in stock! This backpack is one of the best gym bags (opens in new tab) out there, with a separate compartment for your sweaty running shoes, and a padded pocket for your laptop. Plus it looks cool enough to carry on a weekend break.

(opens in new tab) Manduka PROlite yoga mat: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) you can plant down on is on sale this month. I own this mat myself and it never fails me. From hot yoga to restorative flow, the Manduka PROlite offers superior grip, plush comfort, and lashings of style. Handwash only and made using PVC, this mat requires breaking in before use. Manduka are yoga brand leaders, and this mat is top of the pile.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 are some of the best running shoes (opens in new tab) on sale in both the men’s (opens in new tab)and women’s versions in the Amazon early Black Friday sale. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock, starting from $76.

Smart Home

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Released in October 2021, the Echo (4th Gen) could be one of the top selling products of the holiday season, so secure yours at this discounted price while you can.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The second generation Echo Show 8 is also currently on sale at Amazon. This best-selling smart speaker with a 8-inch HD display has dropped to $69, which is also a new all time low price. It's perfect for making video calls, watching video tutorials or streaming TV shows and movies. It can also manage your smart home and offers all the Alexa features you would expect.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $184 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab this Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) deal that is now slashed to just $184. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos, and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15: was $249 now $185 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 15 has a large 15-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame of sorts.

Audio

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sleek Tribit XSound Go speaker offers killer audio and extreme waterproofing and a battery life that can stretch for a whole 24 hours. It's the perfect Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack holiday parities and family gatherings. Click the on-page coupon to lower its price to $29.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At this price it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in multiple colorways. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that Bose is known for, along with excellent sound quality. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review (opens in new tab), we said the Editor's Choice headphones are a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700.