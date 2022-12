Christmas shipping deadlines 2022 — cut-off dates for USPS, Walmart, Apple

December is a chaotic month. Work, holiday parties, and other commitments make it near-impossible to remember every retailer's Christmas shipping deadlines. Fortunately, we can help.

From Amazon to Walmart, we're rounding up all of the major Christmas shipping deadlines you need to know as we race toward Christmas Eve. The good news is that many retailers are offering expedited shipping, curbside pickup, or same-day delivery. However, we recommend you make your purchases asap. Inclement weather, stock shortages, and other unexpected events could easily derail your holiday purchases.

Need some help picking out the right gift? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas deals and gift card deals this week.

Christmas shipping deadlines for Amazon

Same-day delivery (opens in new tab) : Saturday, December 24 (free for Prime members in select areas with $35 purchase; $2.99 for orders below $35)

: Saturday, December 24 (grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh for Prime members) Estimated shipping times vary based on product type and delivery location.

Christmas shipping deadlines for Best Buy

Store pickup/curbside pickup (opens in new tab) : by Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. local time

: by Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. local time Same-day delivery (opens in new tab) : by Saturday, December 24 at 2 p.m. local time (check your local availability here (opens in new tab) )

Christmas shipping deadlines for Walmart

UPS/FedEx shipping (opens in new tab) : by Monday, December 19

: by Monday, December 19 Home delivery (opens in new tab) : by Saturday, December 24 by 4 p.m. ET

: by Saturday, December 24 by 4 p.m. ET Curbside pickup (opens in new tab) : by Saturday, December 24 (time varies by location)

