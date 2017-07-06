This Fire TV Keyboard Is the Perfect Home for Your Remote

If you own an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you know it's sometimes difficult to easily access all the apps and content available. But one accessory, which is on sale right now through Amazon, should make things easier.

(Image credit: Amazon/iPazzPort)

Amazon is now selling the iPazzPort mini Bluetooth keyboard for Fire TV Stick for $19, a 37 percent savings off the device's regular retail price of $30. The iPazzPort mini Bluetooth keyboard for the regular Fire TV now costs $20, $2 off its regular retail price.

The keyboard deal, which was earlier reported on by BGR, allows you to plug the Amazon Fire TV remote into it. On the other side, you'll find the QWERTY keyboard, which connects to your Amazon Fire TV Stick via Bluetooth. If you have an Amazon Fire TV, it plugs into your set-top box via the included USB receiver. From there, you can type on the physical keys to input search queries, passwords, and other text.

But it's the ability to pack the Fire TV remote with the keyboard that might prove most appealing. In far too many cases, Bluetooth accessories are separated from remotes, forcing you to juggle two devices at the same time. The iPazzPort combines the two, so you're still only forced to keep track of one device.

Still, there are a couple of caveats you should know about, and they mainly center on YouTube.

When you're accessing the YouTube app in your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you'll only be able to use the QWERTY keyboard's arrow and enter keys to navigate the software. The YouTube Search function even support the QWERTY keys.

The iPazzPort Bluetooth keyboard is available now on Amazon.com.