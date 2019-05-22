Streaming video fans are likely familiar with Kodi — and may even be familiar with its previous iterations, XBMC and Xbox Media Center. While the platform has a (well-deserved) reputation for delivering pirated content and the occasional piece of malware, it's entirely possible to use Kodi for legitimate purposes. You can organize your own media library and install a variety of unconventional add-ons, among other things. However, it's not equally easy to install for every system. If you're wondering how to install Kodi on Amazon Fire TV platforms, then look no further.

While Kodi is simple to install on a laptop, getting it for a streaming device is somewhat tougher. That’s ironic, considering the app’s interface is optimized for TVs. Still, installing Kodi on a Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick is easier than you might think. You don’t have to root your device, and you can accomplish the whole process in about 5 minutes, if you’re a quick typist.

1. Access your device settings.

In the Settings menu, click Device. This is where you can control your app installation permissions.

2. Click on Developer Options.

It should be the second option on the list.

3. Enable Apps from Unknown Sources.

If this setting is off, click it once to turn it on.

WARNING: Allowing installation of third-party apps can be a sizable security risk, as Amazon points out. In fact, Kodi installations on older Apple TVs were trivial to compromise. Installing Kodi on a Fire TV device involves a trade-off between security and convenience. Weigh your options carefully before installing.



There is also an outside possibility that installing third-party apps could cause your device to malfunction. If it does, simply factory-reset it and try a different installation. (If you're willing to take the risk again, that is.)

4. Acquire the Downloader app.

There are multiple ways to install Kodi, but the simplest way is with the free Downloader app. You can find it in the Amazon Appstore.

5. Direct Downloader to the Kodi website.

The best URL to use is http://www.kodi.tv/download, but you can use other sources, if you prefer.

6. Select the Android app.

The Fire TV’s operating system is an Android branch, so the Kodi Android app will work just fine.

7. Choose the 32-bit installation.

In my experience, this version of the app works best with Fire TV devices, but you can try others if you want to experiment.

8. Click Install.

You can also use this screen to review Kodi’s permissions.

9. Customize Kodi to your liking.

You can access Kodi just as you would any other app on the Fire TV. From here, you can share your media libraries, install add-ons and otherwise tweak Kodi to fit your taste. Bear in mind that if you’re using a Fire TV Stick, you’ll probably have to use a remote media server, whereas the Fire TV has a port for USB storage.

