Watch These Twins Fool the Galaxy S8's Facial Recognition

We’ve already seen that the S8’s facial recognition can be fooled by a photo, but how about using someone’s twin? Yup.

We had a set of identical twins, Laurel and Rebeccah, try to unlock the Galaxy S8 by registering just one face, then passing the device to the other sister to see if she could get in. We then attempted the same thing using the S8’s iris-recognition feature.

The Galaxy S8’s facial recognition proved to be not so secure. After Laurel registered her face, she handed the phone to Rebeccah to see if she could get the S8 to let her in. About 50 percent of the time, the S8 unlocked successfully. Interestingly, Rebeccah had the best results when she tried to widen her smile.

It’s worth noting that Laurel couldn’t get into the S8 with her face after Rebeccah registered her mug with the device. It worked only in the other direction.

To be fair, Samsung readily admits on its website that facial recognition is less secure than a pattern, PIN or password.

Iris scanning was another story. As Samsung states, “The patterns in your irises are unique to you and are virtually impossible to replicate.” And that proved to be the case in our testing.

We had both Laurel and Rebeccah register their peepers separately, and neither could unlock the Galaxy S8 when we handed it to the other sister.

Based on previous testing of the Galaxy S8’s biometric security, we prefer iris scanning to facial recognition anyway, because it’s faster and more reliable. Plus, it supports Samsung Pay, which facial recognition does not.

So, if you think you have an evil doppelgänger out there, don’t register your face with the Galaxy S8. Go with iris scanning, instead.