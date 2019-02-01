Every Angle of Galaxy S10 and S10+ Exposed in Official Leaked Images

Someone at Samsung has spilled the beans, releasing Galaxy S10 and S10+ press images 20 days ahead of the company’s official presentation.

Now we know exactly how it looks and have information on all the specs. At this point Samsung should just cancel its Unpacked event and just post a pre-order page on Twitter. The only thing left to unveil is the new foldable phone, really. Although we probably already got a good glimpse of that in this video.

(Image credit: Winfuture.de)

We previously saw unofficial photos obtained by German blog All About Samsung, but these are allegedly the official beauty shots straight from the Korean company.

The photos published by WinFuture.de also show three of the S10’s colors: black, green, and “prism” white, the latter of which looks like a rainbow marshmallow.

(Image credit: Winfuture.de)

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will start at $1,000 for the 6.1-inch version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and will cost $1,300 for the 8GB/512GB version. Both variations will pack 3,300 mAh batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will allegedly start at $1,175 for the 6GB/128GB and go up to a whooping $1,830 for a special 12GB edition with 1 terabyte of storage. Both phones will have a headphone jack.