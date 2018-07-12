This Is the Galaxy Note 9's New S Pen

All signs point to Samsung working on a major update to the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen.



(Image credit: SamMobile)



Serial leaker Ice Universe, who has been one of the more reliable sources for Samsung rumors, posted to Twitter on Thursday (July 12) a flyer promoting the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. The flyer appears to be from Samsung, and although it seems to confirm that not many changes are coming to the Galaxy Note 9's design, the handset's S Pen stylus is getting a big update.

The flyer, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, shows a gold version of the S Pen that comes with a flat design and a slightly boxier area towards the top of the stylus than the previous model. The tip of the S Pen appears to be the same as the prior version, but the device's button now appears to have been moved up to be flush with the rest of the S Pen.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

While the leak doesn't tell us about all the new features we can expect in the S Pen, it follows a slew of reports that suggest big changes are afoot. Chief among those changes is a new Bluetooth feature that would allow the S Pen to connect wirelessly to the Galaxy Note 9. While it's unclear exactly how the Bluetooth feature could work, some have speculated that it would be used to give you remote control over music playback on the device. Others have said that the feature could allow you to use the S Pen as a speakerphone.



The flyer Ice Universe shared makes no mention of the S Pen. Instead, the caption reads, "The new super powerful Note." The image of the Note in the flyer doesn't reveal much, but it does show a Galaxy Note 9 with a horizontally aligned dual-camera array. There had been some debate in the rumor mill over whether Samsung would keep the horizontal alignment or shift to a vertical alignment.

Of course, Samsung has remained tight-lipped on its Galaxy Note 9 plans, leaving the rumor mill to do all the speculating. But we won't need to wait long to find out what the company has planned: Samsung is holding a Galaxy Note 9 unveiling on Aug. 9. All signs point to the Galaxy Note 9 hitting store shelves later in August.