Galaxy Note 8 S Pen Guide: All the Cool Features and Tricks

The Note 8's S Pen is Mightier

One of the big things that separates the Galaxy Note 8 from the only slightly smaller Galaxy S8+ is the former phablet’s mighty S Pen. Pair up that stylus with Samsung’s 6.3-inch flagship, and the Note 8 becomes a powerhouse device that’s light years ahead of pen-less phones.

Just press a nub on the bottom right of the Note 8 and the S Pen pops out, ready to handle anything from sketching a map on the subway to previewing data just by having you hold the pen over the Note 8’s display. At less than 0.2 ounces and 4.3-inches long, the S Pen has an odd rectangular profile that takes some getting used to, but it’s worth the effort. The side button lets you go from inking to erasing and Samsung has included a bunch of pen-based shortcuts to help streamline using the Note 8. Here’s a quick guide to the Note 8’s S Pen and what you can do with it.

Image Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide