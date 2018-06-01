Galaxy Note 9 Delayed By This Last-Minute Change

It looks like Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 later than expected.

The Korean tech giant was reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy Note 9 in August. But after its vice chairman Lee Jae-yong got his hands on new smartphones from Oppo and Vivo that use his company's OLED panels, all that changed, according to a new report from The Bell.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A report out of Korea said that Lee visited Samsung manufacturing facilities and remarked at the thinness of the OLED screens his company was supplying for Oppo and Vivo handsets. He said that the thinner screens made the devices feel better in his hands. He ultimately decided to reduce the thickness of the glass inside the Galaxy Note 9 by 0.5mm, making it thinner and therefore easier to hold, according to the report, which was earlier discovered by SamMobile.

The move could make for a better user experience, but will also push back the Galaxy Note 9's release, according to the report. Switching to a thinner screen will delay the Galaxy Note 9 by at least two weeks, which could force its launch to September instead of the planned-upon August.

Rumors have been swirling that Samsung had pushed up the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 over fears that the Galaxy S9 wasn't selling as well as the company had hoped. Samsung ostensibly believed that launching the Galaxy Note 9 in August or even July would help to stem some disappointing quarters and make up for that on its financials.

Whenever it launches, expect the Galaxy Note 9 to have few other design changes compared to the Galaxy Note 8. It will, however, feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and feature an all-new version of Bixby.