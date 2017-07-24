Here's How Big the Galaxy Note 8 Will Be

Samsung has revealed some hints that the Galaxy Note 8 could be bigger than you might expect.

(Image credit: Concept Creator/Forbes)

In a piece in Forbes on Sunday, contributor Gordon Kelly suggested the Galaxy Note 8 could be "massive." He pointed first to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 event invite for August 23. While the invite doesn't feature a picture of the smartphone, it does show a silhouette of a smartphone and S Pen stylus. Inside the smartphone, a caption reads, "Do bigger things."

As Kelly suggests, the hint there appears to point to the possibility of the Galaxy Note 8 having a larger screen than the Galaxy S8+, which has a 6.2-inch display.

Additionally, Kelly worked with serial leaker Benjamin Geskin, who found that in the invite for the Galaxy S8 unveiling, Samsung actually revealed the handset's screen size in the silhouette. Geskin used the same assumption from the Galaxy Note 8 invite to compare the silhouette size to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+'s silhouette.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

The finding? The Galaxy Note 8's silhouette is notably larger than the silhouette for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, suggesting, again, that the Galaxy Note 8 will be notably larger.

Based on multiple Galaxy Note 8 rumors and reports, Samsung's new flagship phone will sport a screen size of 6.3 inches. The Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display. And unlike the Galaxy S8+, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with an S Pen stylus.

Beyond that, Samsung is expected to get a bit more colorful with the Galaxy Note 8. A separate report on Sunday (July 23) from SamMobile suggests Samsung will unveil a new "Deep Blue" color option for the Galaxy Note 8. It wouldbe the first smartphone from the company to offer the color.

Other rumored features include a new dual-lens camera that could offer a 3x optical zoom, which would make it more powerful than the iPhone 7 Plus' 2x optical zoom camera.

Look for all the details on Samsung's new handset on Aug. 23, when the company will host its New York press event.