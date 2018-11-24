The 10 Best Black Friday Deals in the UK... So Far

Black Friday may have past, but these deals are still around and offer up some fantastic savings. Having kept an eye on the deals all week, we’ve picked ten of our favourites from across multiple stores to give a little more prominence to here. These will likely all disappear by Cyber Monday, if not before, so act fast if something catches your attention!

Sony SRS-XB41 portable Bluetooth speakers - £99 (save £100)

Roughly half price at the moment, the xxs are aiming to be a portable music festival. While it’s still a competent set of speakers, with useful features like water/dust proof casing, a remote-control app and 24 hour battery life. Others however are designed for maximum fun, like sound effects, LED lighting synced to the audio, and the option to connect up to 100 of them together for the loudest party you could imagine.

Google Pixelbook - £899.99 (save £300)

Argos is stocking three different levels of Pixelbook, but the best deal is on the mid-levelled 256Gb capacity model. Google’s laptop/tablet cross can be positioned in four different ways and has a touch screen alongside its trackpad and Google Assistant voice commands, all useful depending on what tasks you want to use it for.

Playstation VR Starter Pack and Astro Bot Rescue Mission Bundle - £169.99 (save £114.99)

Playstation VR is probably the easiest way to get into virtual reality gaming, and this pack provides the headset, camera, and two games to play it with. VR Worlds shows off the capabilities of the technology, while Astro Bot will give you a proper platforming challenge as you save a crew of robots across the game’s world.

Beats Solo 3 headphones - £199.90 (with free second pair of headphones worth £149.95)

In this special two-for-one deal, buying the wireless Solo 3 headphones will net you a pair of Powerbeats earbuds too. Both pairs are stylish, portable, and fast charging, and will connect to your device easily too. The longer battery life of the Solo 3 makes them better for extended use, while the Powerbeats are designed to stay on your head even while you’re exercising, and will resist water or sweat.

Huawei P20 Pro 128Gb (Black) smartphone - £629 (save £170)

The headlining feature of this phone is its three lensed camera, giving it amazing photographic potential. But don’t ignore the rest of it, as the P20 Pro is very well rounded and a reasonable price for a phone with these specifications. If you don’t want to buy the usual Samsung or Apple offerings, this should be your next port of call.

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling wired headphones - £129.94 (save £160.01)

Audio without distraction and user comfort are the goals of these headphones. And if you don’t mind the aux connection, these will suit both iOS and Android device users who want to listen to music or video with little distraction for long periods of time. With a folding design, they are suitable for a frequent traveller who wants to relax in noisy environments.

Sonos Beam soundbar - £349 (save £50)

This soundbar does more than just improve the sound of your TV, thanks to the power of Alexa. You can add voice control to your normal TV, or connect it up to other Sonos or Alexa speakers to create a wireless surround sound system. It is ready if you want some quiet time though, since you can disable the microphones and turn on the night mode option to make the sound less obtrusive to people who would prefer not to listen to your late night move marathon.

Toshiba 650inch 4K smart TV - £599 (save £180)

A big TV loaded with clever gadgets is perhaps the essential thing to look for on Black Friday. This Toshiba TV is one such thing - it comes with bassy, wide-ranging speakers, video streaming, Freeview, and USB recording, letting you pause live TV and then resume it when you’re ready with the help of an external hard drive.

Nintendo Switch - £249.99

The Switch has continued to be popular since its launch, and this Amazon deal, although without any bundled games, is the cheapest deal around that we can see. You can enjoy playing games both sat at a screen, or on the move with the Joy-Con controllers docked into the sides of the console, meaning you can enjoy it no matter where you are. Amazon also offers a lot of Switch + discounted game bundles, so if you want something to play right now, there are slightly more costly options to do so.

Phillips Hue starter kit and Google Home Mini bundle - £79.99 (save £85)

This collection of items not only gives you the wide versatility of the Google Assistant, but also some smart home tech to use with it. The Phillips bulbs can glow in hundreds of different colours, and can be controlled via the Home Mini. The bulbs are installed just like any other, so they are a great place to get started with making your home more intelligent.