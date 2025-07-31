DJI strikes back! China's camera giant just launched its own 360 camera — and Insta360 should be seriously worried

DJI has just launched the Osmo 360, which is a 360-degree action camera to compete with the vaunted Insta360 X5 — the best 360 camera you can buy.

Released globally today (31st July 2025), although with a U.S. release date pending due to tariffs, the DJI Osmo 360 will cost £409 / €479 / AU$759. With no specified launch date in the U.S., the manufacturer has not announced USD pricing yet either.

"The Osmo 360 will launch globally on Thursday, July 31, at 8AM ET, but it will not be available for sale immediately in the U.S. market through official DJI channels," a DJI spokesperson confirmed to me today. "We currently do not have an estimated timeline for when it will be available, but we will keep you posted when we do."

The DJI Osmo 360 boasts an 8K/50p maximum resolution from its two 1/1.1-inch square HDR sensors, recording in full 360-degree. That means up to 4K/50p output when reframed in 16:9. The Insta360 X5 shoots at a maximum 8K/30p, for a maximum 16:9 resolution of 4K/30p, and has two smaller 1/1.28-inch sensors — that means the Osmo 360 with its larger sensors could be a better performer in low light.

"[The] Osmo 360’s industry-first square HDR image sensor maintains the same 360° image field as a traditional 1-inch rectangular sensor, while eliminating the unused area of traditional rectangular sensors," says DJI. "This results in 25% more sensor utilization, as well as outstanding image quality and lower power consumption, all in an ultra-compact, lightweight camera body."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Osmo 360 features 13.5 stops of dynamic range and a wide f/1.9 maximum aperture, which will further benefit low-light performance.

Naturally, the DJI Osmo 360 also shoots in single-lens mode at up to 4K/120p or 5K/60p, and it feature's DJI's usual RockSteady stabilization, which works extremely well in the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, although with the new sensors, it remains to be seen whether this system will be as effective — I'm currently testing the Osmo 360, so stay locked to Tom's Guide for my upcoming full review, where I'll cover this.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike the Insta360 X5, the DJI Osmo 360 has 105GB of internal storage — similar to the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which also has internal storage. This is super handy if you've run out of space on your MicroSD card (a very real possibility when shooting at 8K/50p).

Mega battery life

(Image credit: Future)

DJI claims the Osmo 360 will shoot for 100 minutes at 8K/30p, and I can confirm the battery claim to be true — and even a little conservative — from my testing so far, where I achieved around 110 minutes at 8K/30p. By contrast, the Insta360 X5 managed 52 minutes at 8K/30p in my tests.

Interestingly, the Osmo 360 uses the same 1,950mAh battery as the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which means users of that camera can share batteries across devices. As with OsmoAudio, it's another handy ecosystem feature that makes it easy to flick between DJI devices.

The DJI ecosystem expands, yet again

(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Osmo 360 features wireless hookup to DJI microphones, including the DJI Mic 2 and DJI Mic Mini, via OsmoAudio, as we've seen on other DJI products like the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and DJI Osmo Pocket 3.

This is very important. I've been testing the Osmo 360 for around a week now ahead of my upcoming review, and I can already confirm that the internal mics on the Osmo 360 are nowhere near as good as the fantastic mics on the X5, so you'll want to be hooking up an external mic if you can.

(Image credit: Future)

However, it's another calculated move from DJI to expand its product ecosystem. DJI is consistently releasing products that work with its existing devices — in wireless hookup, but also with physical hardware, such as batteries (more on that below). Its products are pitched at enthusiasts and professionals, where this matters hugely.

Being able to take the same packs of batteries for two or three devices, and use a single set of wireless mics for everything streamlines workflow, and is a big reason to buy DJI products of Insta360, where each product uses its own battery/mount etc.

Analysis: A wolf in... wolf's clothing

The Insta360 X5 (left), DJI Osmo 360 (center) and Akaso 360 (right) (Image credit: Future)

The Osmo 360 is another blow struck in the ongoing tussle between DJI and its rival, Insta360. The two rival Chinese imaging firms have been vying for supremacy in the action cameras arena for some time now. Insta360, though, has long been the dominant name in 360-degree cameras and technology, while DJI has been the market leader in drones.

Earlier this week, Insta360 announced it was launching a drone brand, Antigravity, which would use the Insta360's 360 cameras to take aerial content creation into a new realm of immersion and ease of use. Antigravity presented a danger to DJI's grip on the drones market... until now.

(Image credit: Antigravity)

The Osmo 360 is a wolf in wolf's clothing. What do I mean by that? Well, while it's dressed like a pretty mean wolf, underneath it's an even meaner one.

On the surface, the Osmo 360 is a potential threat to Insta360's grip on the 360-degree camera market. However, underneath, this camera seriously threatens Insta360's wider dominance on 360-tech in general. Importantly, this is a huge counter to Insta360's launch of a 360 drone brand.

Mark my words, before long, DJI will be putting its 360 cameras in drones, and then Insta360/Antigravity are going to have a major fight on their hands.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How long away that is, I can't say. The Osmo 360 is only the first iteration of DJI's 360 tech, and it needs refining (especially the software side) to compete with Insta360. That said, for a first 360 camera, the Osmo 360 is very, very impressive. And I'm not sure Antigravity has the time it needs to make being first-on-the-scene with 360 drones properly count in the long run.

The Osmo 360 may look like a run on the 360 camera market, but believe me: for DJI, this is all about drones. And if it can take some sales away from Insta360's other cameras too, that's a just a secondary benefit.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.