I ran 100 miles in the Nike Vaporfly 3 racing shoe and it’s just hit its lowest ever price — save over $100 right now
The legendary carbon racer is on sale
The original Nike Vaporfly is the running shoe that changed everything, setting the template for the modern-day racer thanks to its high stack of springy foam and carbon plate.
I’ve not actually tried the latest version of the Vaporfly — the Vaporfly 4 — but I have racked up over 100 miles of fast running in the Nike Vaporfly 3, including a marathon, and it's now on sale.
You can get the Nike Vaporfly 3 for just $148 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale, saving over $100 on a fantastic, lightweight racing shoe that can compete with the latest carbon super-shoes.
The white/pink of the men’s Vaporfly 3 is reduced by over $100 in the Dick’s sale, with several larger sizes available. A couple of other colors are also reduced. You can get the white/purple women’s Vaporfly 3 for $165, with most sizes available – the price is displayed when you add it to your cart. It’s a rare discount on a top racing shoe.
There are a few newer carbon plate running shoes that I rate higher than the Nike Vaporfly 3, with the Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 being my go-to racer right now. However, the difference in performance isn’t huge, and the price difference is substantial.
The Puma will set you back $300, which is more than double the price of the Vaporfly 3 in this deal, and having run a 2:33 marathon in the Nike, I can testify to how good it is on race day.
It has a very lightweight design, but the big stack of springy ZoomX foam in the midsole means it’s comfortable for long races like marathons, while also being lightning fast for shorter events like 5Ks.
The main downside to the Vaporfly 3 that I noticed in testing is its durability — the outsole on my pair is showing a lot of wear after 100 miles. The performance is still there, though, and if you save the Vaporfly 3 for race day and some key training sessions, you’ll get a lot of fast miles out of it.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
