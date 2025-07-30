Huge dorm furniture sale from $9 — 21 deals I’d shop from IKEA, Walmart, Amazon and more

Not long left before going back to school! If you need to furnish your dorm room in a hurry (and on a budget), I found a ton of great deals you don’t want to miss. From desks to mattresses, you’ll be able to score all the essentials here.

For starters, students can get 15% off dorm furniture at IKEA. You just need to sign up for a free Ikea Family membership and verify your status as a student. In particular, I’m a fan of the Micke desk on sale for $74 at Ikea — it has storage, space to work and keeps cables tidy.

You’ll want to grab something comfy to sleep on, too, and right now you can save on some of the best mattresses we’ve tested. For example, the super affordable twin-size Siena 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $149 at Amazon right now.

Keep scrolling to see the items I’d recommend adding to your dorm room. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes, and check out the Adidas back-to-school deals I’d shop from $11.

Furniture

Shelving and storage sale: deals from $9 @ IKEA

Score Ikea shelving and storage units from as low as $9. Whether you need bookshelves, cubes or carts, Ikea has you covered. Plus, many of these items are in stock in several different colors to match your home decor.

Ikea Micke Desk: was $99 now $75 at IKEA IKEA's Micke desk is now on sale for just $75. This sleek, compact desk sports two drawers and a built-in cupboard to store your important items. There's also a cable port in the back to keep your desk nice and tidy.

KCC Faux Fur Desk Chair: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Stylish and functional, this comfy desk chair is upholstered with luxurious faux fur, has adjustable seat height and can also rotate. You'll stay comfortable and relaxed while you do homework or study, thanks to the chair's ergonomic design and spine support. The chair is easy to assemble and can be put together in about 15 minutes.

Bedding

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (Set of 2): was $35 now $32 at Amazon This pillow duo is a great pick when it comes to affordable pillows under $50. Its plush, polyester feel provides great value and comfort, and suits back, front, and side sleepers. They also come in different sizes and colors, but be aware that you can't buy the pillows individually.

Decor

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights: was $13 now $11 at Amazon Would it truly be a dorm room without some string lights? Give your room a little cozy atmosphere with these twinkle lights that come with a remote and power adapter. You'll easily be able to turn the lights on and off, and there are even different lighting effects to choose from. They are easy to hang, and you can also shape them how you'd lik,e thanks to the wire's flexible design.

IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin with lid: $13 at IKEA This spacious storage box is ideal for storing essential college dorm items. It measures 30 x 30 x 42cm and comes with a secure lid. Plus, its light gray-blue color looks stylish.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $19 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $26 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.

Appliances

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances/utensils.

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum: was $33 now $29 at Amazon Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $49 now $40 at Amazon With a smaller 2.6-quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for one or two. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your decor theme. Plus, DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400°F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 at Walmart This coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. Its a great alternative to spending money on campus coffee.

Smart home

Anker Soundcore 2: was $44 now $29 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 is a great way to take your music on the go without breaking the bank. There's some solid sound for the price, excellent 24-hour battery life and a simplistic style to make it well worth a purchase.

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs w/ Energy Monitoring: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. You can use these plugs to make your "dumb" appliances smart — with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack): was $39 now $29 at Amazon These customizable bulbs pump out plenty of light and can display more than 16 million colors. Just pair them with your network and you can link them up with Alexa and Google Assistant for routines or voice commands. I use mine as a DIY sunrise alarm clock, scheduling them to brighten to wake me up in the morning and gradually dimming down slowly after sunset to kickstart my sleep routine.

Govee Smart RGBIC 65ft LED Strip Lights: was $69 now $59 at Amazon Apply the $10 coupon to 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.