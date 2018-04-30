24-Hour Apple Flash Sale: Save Big on MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch and More

Best Buy is at it again.

Today only, the brick-and-mortar retailers is taking up to $500 off a variety of Apple gear from the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro to the 21.5-inch 4K iMac. These are the best prices we've ever seen for many of these devices and many of them are even cheaper than they were during Black Friday 2017.

On the desktop front, Best Buy is taking $300 off the current-gen 21.5-inch 4K iMac dropping its price to $999.99. Traditionally, only the non-4K iMac has hit this price on a few rare occasions. Today's sale drops the 4K iMac to that price for the first time ever.

If you need pro-like power, Apple's monstrous new iMac Pro is now $4,749.99, which is $250 off. That's the second-best sale we've seen for this all-in-one, which was $300 off back in March.

Apple's highly-coveted — and high-priced MacBook Pro — is also on sale. The 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is at an all-time low currently selling for $1,499.99. That's a whopping $500 under Apple's price. It packs 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

For something a little more travel-friendly, Best Buy is offering the current-gen 12-inch MacBook from $949.99. That's $350 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop.

If that's still too rich for your blood, all configurations of the 2017 MacBook Air are between $150 to $200 off with prices starting at $849.99.

On the tablet front, you can save $50 to $100 off the iPad Pro 10.5-inch Tablet. After discount, the base 64GB model goes for $599.99, whereas the 256GB model and the 512GB model are both $100 off each.

Apple's rarely discounted Apple Watch Series 3 is also on sale starting at $289 ($40 off).

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X are also included in the sale, although the promo depends on which carrier you choose. For instance, Verizon takes 50 percent off either the iPhone X or iPhone 8 (with trade-in), whereas Sprint offers the iPhone X from $20 per month.

Best Buy's Apple flash sale ends May 1 at 3am ET.