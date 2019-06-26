Prime Day Preview: Amazon Key Bundle Just $100

Plan on making a lot of Prime Day purchases in the coming days? Amazon has a deal that can make receiving your packages significantly easier.

For a limited time, you can get the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam for just $99.98. That's $89 off and the best deal we've seen for this bundle.

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you control your garage door from your smartphone. It's the best smart garage door opener we've tested because it works just as promised. It includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your home's Wi-Fi network. It's compatible with most garage doors made after 1993 and also works with Google Assistant and IFTTT.

Once set up, you can open/close your door remotely or have it remind you if you ever leave the garage door open accidentally. When paired with the Amazon Cloud Cam, you can enable Amazon Key in-garage delivery.

Amazon Key lets Amazon drop packages off inside your garage. You get a notification on your phone when it's about to happen, and you can watch the whole thing go down via the Amazon Cloud Cam. It sounds creepy, but we found it to be very helpful, especially if you're the type who orders a lot from Amazon and isn't always home to receive those packages.



Amazon Key is available in select cities only. You can check the list of cities here.