Skype for iPad Goes Live, Gets Pulled and Goes Live Again

Oh, what a night. Yesterday evening, Skype for iPad cropped up in the App Store and was available for download. However, not too long after, it was pulled. The official Skype Twitter account acknowledged that the app had been pushed live but said it was an accidental launch.

"To ensure your best Skype experience, we've temporarily removed Skype for iPad which went live prematurely today," the company said at about midnight last night, adding, "We know you've been eagerly awaiting Skype for iPad and apologize for the inconvenience."

Fortunately, for those of you not quick enough to nab the app during the short time it was live, Skype seems to have decided that the iPad app is ready for public consumption after all.

"Finally, Skype for iPad is now available," the company tweeted this morning.

In a blog post published at the same time, Skype's Rick Osterloh, Head of Product Management, said that two-way video calling, instant messaging, contacts, navigation and SMS-messaging had all been optimized for iPad. Users will also be able to switch between the iPad's front-facing and rear-facing cameras depending on what they want the caller to see. The app is free and will work over both WiFi and 3G.

Check the video below for a demo: