What Channels Do I Get on Virgin Media?

UPDATE: May 2 - There’s been some changes to the channels you can get on all the packages, so we’ve made changes accordingly. We’ve also removed mention of a package that Virgin Media no longer offers.
Virgin Media’s four million pay-TV subscribers get a lot of TV channels. Up to 301, to be exact – including many in HD and many '+1' versions for easily catching-up on something you missed the start of. Exactly what you get depends on which of the four packages you go for: Player, Player + Drama, Full House or VIP. As a bonus, across all packages both YouTube and Netflix exist as red button services on two fixed channels for easy access.
What 4K and HD channels do I get on Virgin Media?
Virgin Media now has an impressive roster of 85 high definition TV channels, including all the main terrestrial broadcasters as well as E4 HD, Discovery Channel HD, National Geographic Channel HD, Film4 HD, UKTV channels like Dave HD and Gold HD, and pay-for access to all the Sky Sports, Eurosport and BT Sport HD channels. Two of those 85 channels are also in 4K Ultra HD if you watch on a compatible TV: Virgin Media Ultra HD (channel 999) and BT Sport 4K UHD (555). Both are included in Virgin Media's Full House and VIP packages.
Can I get Dave and Gold on Virgin Media?
There was some confusion about what channels you can and cannot get on Virgin Media, largely because of its dispute with UKTV in the summer of 2018. The BBC – which half-owns UKTV – insisted on retaining on-demand rights to some of its comedy and drama shows on both free-to-air and pay stations. That meant that in July 2018 Virgin Media had to pull 10 UKTV-owned channels including the free-to-air Dave, Drama, Home, Really and Yesterday, and paid-for channels Gold, Alibi, Eden, Good Food and W, as well as 13 other HD and +1 versions of those channels. However, negotiations eventually brought an even better deal for Virgin Media subscribers, who not only got those channels back in August 2018, but can now access more catch-up content from UKTV channels. It even added Dave HD and Gold HD to the Virgin Mix package to assuage its annoyed subscribers.
What channels do I get on the Virgin Media Player bundle?
Although the Player bundle has 123 channels and is a great place to start, you don't get Gold or Sky One. Here's what you do get:
BBC ONE HD
ITV HD
Channel 4 HD
Channel 5 HD
BBC NEWS HD
E4
Pick
Dave
More 4
CBS Reality
5 USA
True Entertainment
Film4
Sky News
Really
Yesterday
Drama
Dave ja vu
Yesterday +1
Home
Home +1
BBC TWO HD
BBC FOUR HD
BBC Scotland HD
Paramount Network HD
4Seven HD
Quest HD
Freesports HD
Bloomberg HD
France 24 English HD
NHK World-Japan
CBBC HD
CBeebies HD
France 24 French HD
BBC ONE
ITV
Channel 4
Channel 5
ITV +1
ITV2
ITV2 +1
ITV3
ITV4
ITVBe
ITVBe +1
Challenge
Channel 4 +1
4Seven
E4 +1
Horror Channel
5Star
5Select
5Spike
Channel 5+1
Local TV
BBC ALBA
S4C
Quest
Quest +1
ITV3 +1
ITV4 +1
Challenge +1
BET
5 USA +1
5Star +1
Paramount Network
CBS Justice
Sony Crime Channel
More 4 +1
CBS Drama
CBS Reality +1
Horror Channel +1
True Crime
Quest Red
Blaze
Your TV
Vice
True Entertainment +1
Together
PBS America
Forces TV
God Channel
Food Network
Travel Channel
Horse & Country
4Music
Clubland TV
Now 80s
Now 90s
Total Country
True Movies
Sony Movie Channel
Movies4Men
Film4 +1
Talking Pictures TV
Sky Sports Racing
BBC Parliament
CNN International
CNBC
euronews
NDTV 24x7
Al Jazeera English
CITV
POP
Tiny Pop
Pop Power
QVC
QVC Beauty
QVC Style
Ideal World
Create & Craft
Gems TV
Jewellery Maker
TJC
&TV
Zing
B4U Music
Al Jazeera Arabic
Hum Europe
NDTV India
Islam Channel English
Islam Channel Urdu
Brit Asia TV
What channels do I get on the Player + Drama bundle?
Upgrading to this bundle gets you a total of 158 channels, including a lot of Sky channels and international TV networks. Here's what you get on top of the Player bundle:
GOLD HD
ITVBe HD
FOX HD
Sky One
Sky Witness
Sky Two
W
alibi
Comedy Central
Syfy
Universal Channel
FOX
TCM
W HD
W +1
alibi +1
GOLD +1
E4 HD
ITV2 HD
ITV3 HD
ITV4 HD
Comedy Central HD
More 4 HD
alibi HD
Dave HD
TCM HD
Film4 HD
Comedy Central +1
Syfy +1
Universal Channel +1
Sky Witness +1
FOX +1
TCM +1
Movies 24
Movies 24+
What channels do I get on the Virgin Media Full House bundle?
This is where Ultra HD 4K content comes into play. At 245 channels, Full House sees BT Sport and HD versions of the Sky channels join the fray. Here's what you get on top of Mix:
Sky One HD
Sky Witness HD
Universal Channel HD
Sky Arts HD
Sky Sports News HD
Sky Sports Mix HD
BT Sport 1 HD
BT Sport 2 HD
BT Sport 3 HD
BT Sport ESPN HD
Virgin Ultra HD 4K
MTV
E!
Real Lives
TLC
Discovery Channel
Animal Planet
National Geographic
History
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
Eden HD
Good Food HD
Eden
Eden +1
Good Food
Good Food +1
Syfy HD
TLC HD
MTV HD
Lifetime HD
Crime & Investigation HD
Discovery HD
Animal Planet HD
Nat Geo Wild HD
National Geographic HD
H2 HD
Love Nature HD
Smithsonian HD
History HD
MTV Live HD
Eurosport 1 HD
Eurosport 2 HD
BT Sport 4K UHD
Sky News HD
Sky Arts
TLC+1
I.D.
I.D.+1
Comedy Central Extra
Real Lives +1
Lifetime
DMAX
DMAX +1
Crime & Investigation
Crime & Investigation +1
Lifetime +1
Discovery Channel +1
Animal Planet +1
Discovery Science
Discovery Science +1
Discovery Turbo
Discovery History
Discovery History +1
Nat Geo Wild
National Geographic+1
History +1
H2
Home & Health
Home & Health +1
Discovery Shed
Love Nature
MTV MUSIC
MTV HITS
MTV BASE
CLUB MTV
MTV ROCKS
VH1
MTV OMG
Box Upfront
The Box
Box Hits
Kiss
Magic
Kerrang
Eurosport 1
Eurosport 2
What channels do I get on the Virgin Media VIP bundle?
If you subscribe to Virgin Media's VIP bundle, you get 301 channels in total, made-up of all the Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels and a few extra kids channels. Here's what you get on top of the Full House bundle (all in both SD and HD versions):
Sky Cinema Premiere HD
Sky Cinema Hits HD
Sky Cinema Greats HD
Sky Cinema Disney HD
Sky Cinema Family HD
Sky Cinema Action & Adventure HD
Sky Cinema Comedy HD
Sky Cinema Crime & Thriller HD
Sky Cinema Drama & Romance HD
Sky Cinema Sci Fi & Horror HD
Sky Cinema Select HD
Sky Sports Main Event HD
Sky Sports Premier League HD
Sky Sports Football HD
Sky Sports Cricket HD
Sky Sports Golf HD
Sky Sports F1 HD
Sky Sports Action HD
Sky Sports Arena HD
Sky Premiere 1hr
Sky Cinema Premiere
Sky Cinema Hits
Sky Cinema Greats
Sky Cinema Disney
Sky Cinema Family
Sky Cinema Action & Adventure
Sky Cinema Comedy
Sky Cinema Crime & Thriller
Sky Cinema Drama & Romance
Sky Cinema Sci Fi & Horror
Sky Cinema Select
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports Arena
Cartoon Network
Cartoonito
Nickelodeon
Nick Junior
Nicktoons
Boomerang
Nick HD
Cartoon Network HD
ZooMoo HD
Cartoon Network +1
Disney XD
Nick +1
Nick Jr too
Disney Channel
Disney Channel +1
Disney Junior
Boomerang +1