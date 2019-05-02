What Channels Do I Get on Virgin Media?

UPDATE: May 2 - There’s been some changes to the channels you can get on all the packages, so we’ve made changes accordingly. We’ve also removed mention of a package that Virgin Media no longer offers.

Virgin Media’s four million pay-TV subscribers get a lot of TV channels. Up to 301, to be exact – including many in HD and many '+1' versions for easily catching-up on something you missed the start of. Exactly what you get depends on which of the four packages you go for: Player, Player + Drama, Full House or VIP. As a bonus, across all packages both YouTube and Netflix exist as red button services on two fixed channels for easy access.

What 4K and HD channels do I get on Virgin Media?

Virgin Media now has an impressive roster of 85 high definition TV channels, including all the main terrestrial broadcasters as well as E4 HD, Discovery Channel HD, National Geographic Channel HD, Film4 HD, UKTV channels like Dave HD and Gold HD, and pay-for access to all the Sky Sports, Eurosport and BT Sport HD channels. Two of those 85 channels are also in 4K Ultra HD if you watch on a compatible TV: Virgin Media Ultra HD (channel 999) and BT Sport 4K UHD (555). Both are included in Virgin Media's Full House and VIP packages.

Can I get Dave and Gold on Virgin Media?

There was some confusion about what channels you can and cannot get on Virgin Media, largely because of its dispute with UKTV in the summer of 2018. The BBC – which half-owns UKTV – insisted on retaining on-demand rights to some of its comedy and drama shows on both free-to-air and pay stations. That meant that in July 2018 Virgin Media had to pull 10 UKTV-owned channels including the free-to-air Dave, Drama, Home, Really and Yesterday, and paid-for channels Gold, Alibi, Eden, Good Food and W, as well as 13 other HD and +1 versions of those channels. However, negotiations eventually brought an even better deal for Virgin Media subscribers, who not only got those channels back in August 2018, but can now access more catch-up content from UKTV channels. It even added Dave HD and Gold HD to the Virgin Mix package to assuage its annoyed subscribers.

What channels do I get on the Virgin Media Player bundle?

Although the Player bundle has 123 channels and is a great place to start, you don't get Gold or Sky One. Here's what you do get:

BBC ONE HD

ITV HD

Channel 4 HD

Channel 5 HD

BBC NEWS HD



E4

Pick

Dave

More 4

CBS Reality

5 USA



True Entertainment

Film4

Sky News



Really

Yesterday

Drama

Dave ja vu

Yesterday +1



Home

Home +1

BBC TWO HD

BBC FOUR HD

BBC Scotland HD

Paramount Network HD

4Seven HD

Quest HD

Freesports HD



Bloomberg HD



France 24 English HD

NHK World-Japan



CBBC HD

CBeebies HD



France 24 French HD

BBC ONE

ITV



Channel 4

Channel 5

ITV +1



ITV2

ITV2 +1

ITV3

ITV4

ITVBe

ITVBe +1



Challenge

Channel 4 +1

4Seven

E4 +1

Horror Channel

5Star

5Select



5Spike

Channel 5+1



Local TV

BBC ALBA



S4C



Quest



Quest +1



ITV3 +1

ITV4 +1

Challenge +1

BET

5 USA +1

5Star +1

Paramount Network



CBS Justice

Sony Crime Channel

More 4 +1

CBS Drama

CBS Reality +1

Horror Channel +1



True Crime

Quest Red

Blaze

Your TV



Vice

True Entertainment +1



Together

PBS America

Forces TV



God Channel

Food Network

Travel Channel

Horse & Country



4Music

Clubland TV

Now 80s



Now 90s



Total Country

True Movies



Sony Movie Channel



Movies4Men

Film4 +1



Talking Pictures TV

Sky Sports Racing



BBC Parliament



CNN International

CNBC



euronews

NDTV 24x7

Al Jazeera English

CITV



POP

Tiny Pop

Pop Power

QVC

QVC Beauty



QVC Style



Ideal World

Create & Craft

Gems TV

Jewellery Maker

TJC



&TV

Zing

B4U Music

Al Jazeera Arabic

Hum Europe

NDTV India

Islam Channel English

Islam Channel Urdu

Brit Asia TV

What channels do I get on the Player + Drama bundle?

Upgrading to this bundle gets you a total of 158 channels, including a lot of Sky channels and international TV networks. Here's what you get on top of the Player bundle:

GOLD HD

ITVBe HD

FOX HD

Sky One

Sky Witness

Sky Two

W

alibi

Comedy Central

Syfy

Universal Channel

FOX

TCM

W HD

W +1

alibi +1

GOLD +1

E4 HD

ITV2 HD

ITV3 HD

ITV4 HD

Comedy Central HD

More 4 HD

alibi HD

Dave HD

TCM HD

Film4 HD

Comedy Central +1

Syfy +1

Universal Channel +1

Sky Witness +1

FOX +1

TCM +1

Movies 24

Movies 24+

What channels do I get on the Virgin Media Full House bundle?

This is where Ultra HD 4K content comes into play. At 245 channels, Full House sees BT Sport and HD versions of the Sky channels join the fray. Here's what you get on top of Mix:

Sky One HD

Sky Witness HD



Universal Channel HD



Sky Arts HD



Sky Sports News HD



Sky Sports Mix HD



BT Sport 1 HD



BT Sport 2 HD

BT Sport 3 HD

BT Sport ESPN HD

Virgin Ultra HD 4K

MTV

E!

Real Lives

TLC

Discovery Channel

Animal Planet

National Geographic

History

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

Eden HD

Good Food HD

Eden

Eden +1

Good Food

Good Food +1

Syfy HD

TLC HD

MTV HD

Lifetime HD

Crime & Investigation HD

Discovery HD

Animal Planet HD

Nat Geo Wild HD

National Geographic HD

H2 HD

Love Nature HD

Smithsonian HD

History HD

MTV Live HD

Eurosport 1 HD

Eurosport 2 HD

BT Sport 4K UHD

Sky News HD

Sky Arts

TLC+1

I.D.

I.D.+1

Comedy Central Extra

Real Lives +1

Lifetime

DMAX

DMAX +1

Crime & Investigation

Crime & Investigation +1

Lifetime +1



Discovery Channel +1



Animal Planet +1



Discovery Science



Discovery Science +1



Discovery Turbo



Discovery History



Discovery History +1



Nat Geo Wild



National Geographic+1

History +1

H2

Home & Health



Home & Health +1



Discovery Shed

Love Nature



MTV MUSIC



MTV HITS



MTV BASE



CLUB MTV



MTV ROCKS



VH1



MTV OMG



Box Upfront



The Box

Box Hits



Kiss

Magic

Kerrang



Eurosport 1



Eurosport 2

What channels do I get on the Virgin Media VIP bundle?

If you subscribe to Virgin Media's VIP bundle, you get 301 channels in total, made-up of all the Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels and a few extra kids channels. Here's what you get on top of the Full House bundle (all in both SD and HD versions):

Sky Cinema Premiere HD

Sky Cinema Hits HD

Sky Cinema Greats HD

Sky Cinema Disney HD

Sky Cinema Family HD

Sky Cinema Action & Adventure HD

Sky Cinema Comedy HD

Sky Cinema Crime & Thriller HD

Sky Cinema Drama & Romance HD

Sky Cinema Sci Fi & Horror HD

Sky Cinema Select HD

Sky Sports Main Event HD

Sky Sports Premier League HD

Sky Sports Football HD

Sky Sports Cricket HD

Sky Sports Golf HD

Sky Sports F1 HD

Sky Sports Action HD

Sky Sports Arena HD

Sky Premiere 1hr

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Disney

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Action & Adventure

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Crime & Thriller

Sky Cinema Drama & Romance

Sky Cinema Sci Fi & Horror

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Arena

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Junior

Nicktoons

Boomerang

Nick HD

Cartoon Network HD

ZooMoo HD

Cartoon Network +1

Disney XD

Nick +1

Nick Jr too

Disney Channel

Disney Channel +1

Disney Junior

Boomerang +1